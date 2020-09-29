This is the new screen interface of Google’s Chromecast “Sabrina”

It will be next Wednesday when the hardware and software specifications of the new Chromecast “Sabrina” are known definitively, the evolution of the Google HDMI call that will cease to be a simple receiver of content sent through mobiles, tablets and computers, and will become completely autonomous, with its own apps and storage where we can watch series and movies and, remains to be seen, whether to play.

And as is obvious, such a substantial change must necessarily affect the graphic appearance that it will have, and that it will allow us to navigate through all the huge amount of content that we will have at our disposal. From streaming platforms for series and movies, to video platforms like YouTube and even music and entertainment apps.

New screen interface

As it is, it seems that Google has completely changed everything we can see and do through its new Chromecast, to such an extent that due to the screens that have appeared filtered, certain similarities can be perceived with what Amazon has been doing in its Fire TV Stick, where it mixes all the platforms in a cover where the latest, and best, Netflix releases, Prime Video, Disney + and even cable TV platforms.

New graphical interface for Chromecast. Android Community

As you can see from the image that you have just above, there will be a small section of installed applications, that will allow us to enter and exit through the ones we use the most, as well as other modules where they recommend us to watch series and shows that we have just one click away from the new remote control. Remember that last week, Amazon presented two new Fire TV Sticks, one the evolution of last year’s standard model, and the other focused on being the cheapest in the range, with a remote control that no longer lets us handle the basic functions. of our television and with a facelift of its interface.

As the new Chromecast warns on the screen, the recommendations in the “for you” tab come from the streaming platforms that we use with the new device, so it will not be necessary to enter the Netflix app, for example, to know what is trending or what they recommend. Although, as always, the use of the Google voice assistant can get you out of a problem if you ask for advice on what to watch, or use it to start and end playback without touching a single button on the remote control.