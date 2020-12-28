This is the new Spanish electric scooter with 170 km of autonomy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many companies around the world are working hard to achieve emissions neutrality. This means that we see more and more fully electric vehicles, cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, etc. In this sense, Spain is seeing the number of electrified vehicles which are already on the market, although, yes, sales are not going at the desired rate and the incorporation of this type of vehicle is well below the European average.

Infrastructure problems are one of the main problems in our country, however, this means that more and more are interested in the use of electric vehicles on a daily basis. This scenario is where electric motorcycles come into play, a sector with increasing demand and where we have to include a new model.

Up to 170km of range on one charge

It is an electric scooter that has been launched by the Spanish company Linze. A model that has been recently presented and that is capable of traveling up to 170 kilometers on a single charge. Distance that does not differ much from what other similar combustion models can travel. Let us remember that these types of vehicles are designed to move around our city and hence they do not have large capacity tanks or very large autonomies.

Linze

The model in question is the Linze Trip, a fully electric scooter with a length of 2.32 meters and a double seat arranged in two heights for greater comfort when two people travel. Its wide fairing protects the rider from the air when traveling at a higher speed and although its battery is large, under the seat it still offers space to store an integral case.

The engine of this Linze Trip is powered by a large capacity battery pack, hence it is capable of offering a range of up to 170 kilometers in Eco mode. Now, if we need to squeeze a little more the performance of this scooter with a greater load or traveling at a higher speed, then the range can decrease. The maximum speed offered by the Linze Trip is 110 km / h.

Regarding the price, the company has not yet given this information, although this maxiscooter can already be seen available through one of its distributors at a price of 5,900 euros. Without a doubt, a more than adjusted price if we take into account its benefits and the price that other similar models of internal combustion have.

>