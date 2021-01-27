Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

This is the new WhatsApp 2021 scam that you should avoid falling

By Brian Adam
Despite the fact that a large number of people moved to Telegram, WhatsApp It continues to be one of the preferred apps for chatting regardless of whether its policies and conditions have changed. Through it you can send text messages to a variety of contacts around the world just by having their number.

Yet in recent days WhatsApp has been clouded by a new scam that is circulating, as spam, in various conversations around the world. Have you been a victim of the new message?

Through social networks, various users have reported that they received a rather strange notification and were only encouraged to respond. Do you know what happened to them? Well, here we will tell you what to do in such cases.

It should be specified that WhatsApp He never sends you text messages, therefore, you should ignore every time someone impersonates the company and asks for some kind of information.

THIS IS THE NEW 2021 WHATSAPP SCAM

The scam is quite simple, since the cyber criminal not only acts as if he were a user lost in WhatsAppRather, the most unwary tend to fall for this old trick.

The first thing that you will notice is strange is that you will receive a text message where you will be given your 6-digit code with which you start WhatsApp, as soon as you download it.

This is the message that is coming through WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
This is the message that is coming through WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment, the cybercriminal will write to you through the messaging app requesting the code. If you give it to him, he can access all your data instantly and even download it.

All you have to do is never send the message that has reached your cell phone, you simply have to erase the text and never view it again.

