This is the new wireless and silent mouse from Xiaomi

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time. Now once again he surprises us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform Most of the products sold on this website are from small Chinese startups that are part of Xiaomi’s ecological chain. On this occasion, the platform presents a wireless mouse for the computer that has a characteristic that makes it special: it is ultra quiet

That said, the world’s third largest smartphone maker has named its new product ‘MIIIW Wireless Silent Mouse’.

Main features of this silent mouse

The newly launched MIIIW Wireless Silent Mouse It features a compact design with textures on the sides for grip. It comes in two colors, black and white with a hint of red.

MIIIW Wireless Silent Mouse Xiaomi

As the name suggests, the mouse has four silent buttons that produce clicking sounds that fall around 30-40dB. The four buttons are nothing more than the standard left, right, scroll wheel, and an additional key to switch between different DPI modes.

Speaking of DPIs, this MIIIW mouse supports 800 DPI, 1200 DPI and 1600 DPI respectively. In other words, it’s good enough for day-to-day activities and some light gaming sessions.

There’s also a red LED indicator, which not only indicates the selected DPI mode, but also when the 2 AAA batteries that feed the mouse are running low. Last but not least, this wireless mouse works via connectivity from 2.4 GHz (USB dongle) and is compatible with computers running Windows 10 and macOS 10.10 or later.

Price and availability

The price of this new Xiaomi MIIIW wireless silent mouse has gone on sale for only 39 yuan, about 6 dollars to change. It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

