This is the new Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite [Vídeo]

Today we analyze the new Mi Watch Lite from Xiaomi, a smart watch that hits the table and becomes one of the cheapest on the market and with better features. Obviously with fewer functions than the normal Xiaomi Watch, but with a significantly lower price.

If you want to have your first smartwatch or if you want to have a very competent smartwatch without making a large outlay, pay attention because this gadget may interest you. Take a look at our list of the best smartwatches of 2020 and at this video, where we tell you all about the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite:

In this unboxing, you will see the content of it, which is composed of the clock itself, a battery charger with USB connection and a small instruction book. Very minimalist, as is customary in Xiaomi.

To use it you need download the Xiaomi Wear Lite app, necessary to be able to pair it with our mobile phone, which must work at least with Android 5 or iOS 10, or of course with later versions.

Its design is spectacular and yes, it is reminiscent of Apple’s iWatch. It weighs only 35 grams and has a 1.4 inch full color LCD screen. You can customize your screen with different types of sphere and you will only have to slide to see the different options: heart rate sensor, sleep measurement, breath control … and very important GPS, so you can go out to do sports with it, without your mobile, and then the information will be transferred directly to your mobile.

It has seven sports modes to configure your workouts. Its battery is 230 mAH, which guarantees an autonomy of 9 daysAccording to the company, something that will also depend on the use you give your mobile phone. In addition, you can exchange the bracelets because the company has manufactured them in different colors (for now, black, blue and white, and more will come in the future) and all this for less than 59 euros.

