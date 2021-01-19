This is the Oppo Reno 4 Pro [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

The Chinese march Oppo presents its new high-end terminal, the Reno 4 Pro, the older brother of the Reno family. The Reno 4 Pro is a very solid terminal that does not skimp on any of the aspects that can be asked of the most advanced mobiles.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro, is the top model of the Reno family, and it is a great terminal that does not reach the prices of the top of the range of other brands

The screen is one of its strengths. It is a 6.5-inch AMOLED unit, with a ratio of 20: 9 and FullHD quality, reinforced with Gorilla Glass The fingerprint reader is under the screen, thus avoiding the most common locations; the back or the side. We invite you to see more about him in this video:

As usual in Oppo, the photographic section of the Reno 4 Pro is excellent. The front camera of the phone has 32 MP, while the rear set has three lenses of 48, 12 and 13 MP, being capable, in addition, of recording video in 4K at 30 frames per second.

The heart of the phone is composed of a Snapdragon 765G processor, which, although not the highest in the range, fully complies with the performance of the phone. This is accompanied by a not inconsiderable 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Reno 4 Pro has 4,000 mAh divided into two 2,000 mAh batteries. This facilitates its impressive fast charging, as the included 65W charger makes the phone pass from 0 to 100% battery in less than half an hour. On the other hand, the existence of two batteries instead of one, allows the phone to be much thinner.

The Reno 4 Pro is a magnificent phone with all the features to be in the high range. Because of this, its price of 799 euros is on par with similar phones, although without reaching the stratospheric prices of other high-performance mobiles.

