DxOMark is a website that is well known for its thorough analysis of smartphone cameras, and recently they have started to analyze audio as well. However, now the company has surprised us by announcing a new type of analysis: the screens of smartphones. For many users, the fact that a smartphone has an OLED (or AMOLED) panel is enough to think that it has an excellent screen. However, in practice, there are major differences between the panels that are not seen in the specifications in terms of color, viewing angles, brightness, sharpness and more. DXOMARK analyzes the quality of the screens following a test protocol that includes more than 400 objective measurements and more than 20 hours of perceptual evaluation in the laboratory and in everyday situations. Each screen is scored in six sections: readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts.

The best smartphone screens according to DxOMark

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G [ Amazon] it tops the ranking of the best DxOMark screens with 89 points, although this same phone comes in fifth place in camera tests. Second on the list is the OnePlus 8 Pro [ Amazon] with 88 points, and in third place we have the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G [ Amazon] with 87 points. There is only a difference of two points between the first three. The fourth position is occupied by the iPhone 11 Pro Max [ Amazon] with 84 points, and the surprise phone is the TCL 10 Pro [ Amazon] which is only one point below with 83 points. This phone costs less than € 400, that is, half of what many of the phones in this ranking cost.

Screen ranking (right) along with the rear camera, front camera and audio In sixth position is the OPPO Find X2 Pro [ Amazon] with 76 points, and in seventh place we find the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 73 points – although it is the first in the camera ranking. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 [ Amazon] in eighth position he gets 70 points, and then we find the smartphone for gamers Black Shark 3 Pro [ Amazon] in ninth place with 61 points. Both are smartphones for gamers with high refresh rates. At the moment, there is no smartphone in 10th position as the company has not yet analyzed so many smartphones.