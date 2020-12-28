Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

This is the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag to locate objects

By Abraham
Samsung has incorporated UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology into its latest high-end smartphones, which, among other uses, makes it possible to locate objects with great precision. The company has explained in the past that it will enhance the use of this technology and now we can see what the Samsung Smart Tag will be like to track objects thanks to the fact that its design has appeared in the SmartThings app. The tracker will be shaped like a square with rounded corners, similar to the Tile smart tracker. Also, the design shows a circle in the middle that could be a button. The button could be used to locate a connected phone, for example.

Previous rumors claimed that the Smart Tag would arrive in black and brown options. The tracker will include Bluetooth v5.1, which will help reduce power consumption so that the device’s battery does not drain too quickly. Currently, the launch date of the Smart Tag is still unknown but leaks suggest that its launch is near. It could be launched together with the Samsung Galaxy S21 family according to rumors. The price of the Smart Tag will be, according to rumors, 15 euros in Europe, and you can use it with key rings, wallets, suitcases or any object whose location you want to track.

