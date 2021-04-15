web
This is the Segway Apex H2, the motorcycle with a futuristic look that runs on hydrogen

Segway is one of those iconic brands for being behind those fun individual vehicles, with two wheels, that helped us to go from one place to another quickly within the same enclosure. Now, After being acquired by Ninebot, they seem to have raised their sights on products of greater substance as it could be, for example, this Apex H2.

This motorcycle, which forgets about combustion engines, is the answer of the Chinese to the challenges of the new sustainable mobility although instead of opting for electricity with a rechargeable battery, They opt for another formula just as green and with a clean, renewable energy source: hydrogen tanks. In this way, it is possible to continue driving thanks to an interchangeable system of batteries that drastically reduce the refueling time, without having to be tied to a socket for several minutes.

Power and good performance

This Segway Apex H2 is the second generation although it practically does not look like its younger brother. Especially in the design, or where highlights that indiscriminate use of LED lights that turn the motorcycle into a show that will attract all the eyes of those who pass by. Without a doubt, it acquires a futuristic look worthy of productions like Blade Runner and, in video games, the recent Cyberpunk 2077.

Segway Apex H2.

As far as technical issues are concerned, it will have a motor with a power of 60kW that will translate into about 80CV that will allow this Apex H2 to circulate at a maximum speed of 150 km / h. The brand has also published the figure it gets when we accelerate from 0 to 100: 4 seconds, which is very good. Of course, despite announcing the commitment to hydrogen batteries, desde Segway and Ninebot have not said what the autonomy will be that we can obtain with one of these deposits before having to change the battery or recharge it, so we are waiting for more details to be revealed.

Segway Apex H2.

Of course, at this time you have it already available to reserve, not so much as a closed order, but as a sign of interest for the brand to inform us of future availability. Its estimated price will be about 9,000 euros with a delivery date for 2023, at which point the company will have really started with mass production, as advertised on its official website.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
