This is the Xiaomi smart fish tank: know how it works

Xiaomi Not only has he been in charge of launching smartphones in a complicated year such as 2020, but he is also known for manufacturing a series of useful gadgets for the home or even a variety of means of transport, such as skateboards, for our daily mobilization.

The Chinese company has even launched not only a variety of masks to protect us from covid-19, but now it has also developed smart fish tanks so you can entertain your aquatic pet as you wish.

Xiaomi You don’t just want these little animals to feel abandoned or simply serve as part of your home décor. That is why it has developed this quite interesting gadget and at an attractive price.

Xiaomi’s fish tank, as reported gizchina , not only is it capable of automatically filtering the water, but it also means that we do not have to continually change it, saving even on your end-of-month bill.

With this Xiaomi fish tank you can not only change the water of your fish, but even plant. (Photo: Xiaomi)

But that is not the only thing, the fish tank also has the peculiarity that with the water that usually tends to escape, it accumulates to be able to use it to plant plants.

The design also includes a 360 degree curved glass that ensures a complete view. Last but not least, it has beautiful lights to give an attractive looking effect. The Xiaomi Fish Tank has low power consumption and can be powered by a Power Bank.