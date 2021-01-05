This Is Us: a return full of new plots that will surprise

- Advertisement -

The four episodes that aired in the tail of 2020 left little flavor. As soon as we got involved with the new conflicts (adoption of Kate’s baby, the pregnancy of Kevin’s children, Randall’s biological mother) came the November cutoff. Although it happens regularly, this season was unusual as it was last year as the start was delayed by the well-known global events of the pandemic.

But the parate was not so impossible to digest. This Wednesday returns for Fox Premium This is us, the series that conquered the Argentine screen more than anything during the quarantine. Although it will be released in the United States a day earlier, the arrival in Latin America will take place on Wednesday 6. “A Long Road Home” is the name of the fifth episode with which this new batch of chapters opens. of the season (there are 18 in total).

In the last episodes, two themes were arranged that until now had not been mentioned. On the one hand, the appearance of Randall’s biological mother who, although we do not know exactly if she is still alive or not, we can see that she survived the birth of her son and rebuilt her life. How will this affect Randall’s story? It is one of the great dilemmas that this season will have and also the work of the new psychologist of our beloved character, who is dealing between his panic attacks, his sudden mood swings and the conflict of racial discrimination in his country that directly affects him .

On the other hand, towards the end of the last broadcast episode, Kate recalled a momentous event from her adolescence. The scene showed us the young woman with a positive pregnancy test in her hands. So far we do not know if the pregnancy continued its course or not, but without a doubt it was a hinge in the life of that young woman who at that time was dating Mark (Austin abrams), a toxic, violent and abusive young man.

Regarding this, and the need for Kate’s character to comment to her current husband, Tobey, about this moment in her life, the actress Chrissy Metz reflected in an interview: “I think dealing with your past in this way is something that everyone can relate to. It doesn’t matter how big or small the event is in our life: when we carry it, we really carry it everywhere. ” It is worth remembering that Kate’s fate is quite diffuse since when we see scenes from the future (the one in which the family gathers in Kevin’s house around Rebecca ill) she never appears… “She could have things to do! I could have washed the car. Who knows? I say don’t worry. Also, if she’s not alive, guys: no one’s really gone. I mean, we see it with Jack. So, don’t worry in any way, “the actress assured TV Line.

The rest of the characters have stories without closing. Rebecca and Miguel are isolated due to the advance of Covid 19 in the Pearson family cabin, waiting to be able to start treatment at the St. Louis clinic where the mother of the triplets will try to carry out treatment for their Alzheimer’s . Rebecca’s cognitive decline is increasingly evident and the children are faced with this new reality.

This fifth episode will also show scenes with Sophie, who knew how to be the girlfriend and wife of Kevin who is now in an unstable relationship with Madison, the future mother of his children. Will they get back together in the future?

The truth is that we have This is Us for a while and its screenwriter, Dan fogelman, It never ceases to amaze us with the twists and turns it gives to this story that knows how to move, enjoy and meet the deepest feelings of each one of us. It is a story that invites us to cry and understand the origin of the feelings of each one of us. That’s why a dose of This Is Us.

