This is what actor Elliot Page looks like after declaring himself trans

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the best gift”, The 33-year-old actor wrote in his first post after telling his followers that he is transgender and that he stopped being Ellen to call himself Elliot page.

The actor nominated for an Oscar for “Juno” took to his Instagram account to thank his followers for the messages of affection received during these weeks after revealing his new identity. His castmate in the film, Jennifer Garner, wrote: “Big, big love to you Elliot.”

In this new publication, Page wanted to recall the pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus that the entire planet is experiencing and has asked the population for caution. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. See you in 2021, Elliot“Said the star of the series” The Umbrella Academy “before asking for support from two trans associations.

In a sense communicated on social media earlier this month, Page made his new identity known. “Hello friends. I want to share that I am trans, my pronouns are he / they and my name is Elliot”He proclaimed in unison on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. “I feel lucky to write this. To be here. To have come to this place in my life “he added proudly.

Page has stood out for her great activism in favor of the rights of the LGBTI + community, since she declared herself a lesbian in 2014. In 2018 he married his partner, the 26-year-old dancer Emma Portner.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t begin to express how extraordinary it feels to finally love who I am, enough to chase the real me, ”Page said.

In his statement, the actor asked for “patience” as he navigates his transition. While admitting that her “joy is real,” the Hollywood star reminded fans of the statistics of violence against transgender people. “To all trans people who face harassment, self-deprecation, abuse, and threats of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Last year, the Canadian actor opened up about pressure to hide his sexuality when he began working as an actor in Hollywood. “People in the industry clearly told me when I started to be known: ‘People can’t know that you’re gay.’recalled the interpreter, who spoke about his sexuality for the first time during an interview with PorterEdit in 2014.

His wife reciprocated Page with an unconditional love letter on Instagram: “Love you very much. Elliot’s existence is a gift in itself”He wrote. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy, but that you accompany me in the fervent support of trans life every day, “he added.

Hours later from the actor’s meaningful message, Netflix welcomed Elliot Page on social media and on its platform. “So proud of our superhero! We love you, Elliot! We really want you to come back in season three! “they wrote on Twitter from the streaming service. Later, the company changed the name of Ellen to Elliot in the credits of the series “The Umbrella Academy”, and in all titles starring the interpreter formerly known as Ellen Page.

