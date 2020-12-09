Tech GiantsAppleTech News

This is what Apple includes in the purchase of …

By Brian Adam
Now that Apple has officially launched its premium over-ear headphones, we tell you the specifics about what is included in the purchase of AirPods Max and what accessories or add-ons you might need to buy.

Here’s how Apple details what’s in the box AirPods Max, your new $ 549 high-end headphones on the product’s tech spec page.

You get:

  • AirPods Max Headphones
  • Smart cover
  • Lightning to USB-C cable.

Now is the time to take a look at what’s not included, battery life / fast charge, AppleCare, device compatibility and more.

Details and curiosities of the AirPods Max

In particular, we are missing two important accessories: a charging block (which follows the trend set by the iPhone 12) and a 3.5mm Lightning cable. Apple does not specify exactly which power adapter to use, but 18W USB-C power adapters or current 20W charge them faster.

Apple Care

With AirPods Max for $ 549, AppleCare is a relatively good deal at just $ 59 (roughly 10% of the $ 549). That offers two years of coverage, including accidental damage. In some countries there is the option of being able to pay monthly for AppleCare for AirPods Max.

Look for the option to add AppleCare at checkout or you can also add it later for a limited period of time.

Recorded

Naturally, the option to customize your new hearing aids will increase the shipping time, but don’t forget that you can opt for free engraving. Among the options you can choose between a combination of text, emoji and numbers to personalize your AirPods Max for yourself or for someone else. This option is already included in the total payment of your purchase.

