This is what Samsung’s future roll-up phone would look like

By Brian Adam
Via Pixabay

A LetsGoDigitial report points out that Samsung is working on a new smartphone prototype, where the leading role is its shape. Apparently this device bases its design on flexible OLED screens, that is, these will have the particularity of being able to bend and expand.

Although it sounds a bit strange, a mobile device with the ability to roll up like a scroll could be the future phone that the Korean company will present to us in 2021 or perhaps later. After all, other companies in the industry, such as LG, TCL, and Opp, have filed patents with similar designs.

Samsung’s roll-up phone could triple the size of its screen

This future phone is known to have the ability to triple the width of its screen. The smartphone could go from “6 inches to an 8-inch tablet” when extended.

Apparently, this Samsung mobile device was shown in a “small audience at CES 2020”, and in an image where the vice president of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong is observed with the smartphone in hand. Information that LetsGoDigitial and Concept Creator have used to create a render based on the roll-up concept of a Samsung Galaxy Note.

LetsGoDigitial and Concept Creator suggest that this device could be called “Samsung Galaxy Z Roll”. In addition to indicating that thanks to the particularity of becoming a tablet, its design is ideal to be used with the S-Pen that accompanies it in the video. A characteristic of Samsung’s Note devices.

Similarly, the video shows a smartphone with a fairly elegant design, with a triple camera on its back, aligned vertically. In addition to a compartment for the S-Pen located in the lower right part of it.

Samsung roll-up front and back
Via: LetsGoDigitial

Until now little is known about this device. It is speculated that Samsung could present this new smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC, for its acronym in English) in 2021. However, rumors remain. The truth here is that Samsung has pending the launch of the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

