This is what the AMD Radeon RX 6000 looks like, the graphics that want to make it difficult for the NVIDIA RTX 3000

By Brian Adam
This is what the AMD Radeon RX 6000 looks like, the graphics that want to make it difficult for the NVIDIA RTX 3000

The graphics card segment is livelier than ever: NVIDIA has just introduced its RTX 3000 family, but users will soon have another interesting option to turn to, as AMD has long been preparing us for its RDNA2 architecture.

The graphics card family AMD Radeon RX 6000 will be the great rival of those NVIDIA RTX 3000, and although its official presentation will not arrive until the end of October, the company has already shown the first images of its triple fan design.

With Fortnite as a special helper at launch

In the # RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ

– Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

In this publication you can also see the dual 8-pin connector to power this card, which sits in a more traditional position than the new NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics “cloaked” connector. On the back of the card we find two DisplayPort ports, one HDMI (probably 2.1) and another, attention, with a USB-C port that perhaps points to a Thunderbolt interface.

To unveil this information AMD has made a curious move: in addition to sharing the -, and although the result is interesting, for many to associate these graphics – which will offer remarkable power – with a little intensive and ambitious game in the graphic section is strange. Be that as it may, the scope of Fortnite is enormous, and AMD would have wanted precisely to get the message to reach as many gamers as possible.

Zen3

AMD has two big events in store for us in October. In the first, to be held on October 8, the new generation of Ryzen processors will be presented with the new Zen 3 architecture for desktop computers.

In the second, that will be held on October 28, we will finally be able to know the new graphics of the Radeon RX 6000 family with RDNA 2 architecture and know if with them AMD can compete face to face with the powerful proposals of its rival.

It is interesting to see that AMD expects the end of October, just when NVIDIA will have already prepared their RTX 3070: AMD may direct its new graphics especially as competitors of this model, one of the most attractive for its balance between price and performance.

