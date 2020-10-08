Huawei has announced that its new iteration of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0, is coming to wearables this year. Now we can see a first look at Huawei’s first smartwatch with HarmonyOS, thanks to a video that shows its user interface (in Chinese, yes). According to Changan Digital, Huawei is developing a new smartwatch that works with HarmonyOS and it may go on sale later this year or early 2021. The video shows this watch in a round design and showing its software interface. However, the rest of the watch body is not visible as the display is mounted on a printed circuit board. The software looks very similar to the Huawei Watch GT 2 with LiteOS and the watch face reveals features like SpO2 measurement, step counter, heart rate monitor, sleep meter, battery level, activity tracking, and more. The video appears to have been recorded during the Huawei 2020 Developer Conference (HDC 2020) as part of a live technical session. At the HDC 2020 event, Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s Consumer Business unit, announced that as of September 10, HarmonyOS will open for devices with 128KB – 128MB of RAM that include IoT devices such as smart TVs, wearables , cars and more. Additionally, Huawei will release HarmonyOS 2.0 for devices with 128MB – 4GB of RAM in April 2021 and will later add support for more than 4GB of RAM. This suggests the launch of smartphones and tablets running HarmonyOS in early 2021, which has also been confirmed by Yu.