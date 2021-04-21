This is what the new Apple iPhone will look like (and the name) for this year

- Advertisement -

We all know that Apple works with very defined plans, which are marking their times month by month until the moment of launch arrives. And in the case of the iPhone range, it is known by all that we find ourselves at those times of the year when Certain data that comes in can be practically considered good.

And since the news about the smartphones of 2021 began to be published, the name that has always been used to refer to them is iPhone 13 Although, according to what some media like CNet publish, this year we could go back to the name “s”, after skipping version 11s (for obvious reasons), those from Cupertino want their new models to end up being called iPhone 12s this year, Despite the more than obvious design changes like that smaller notch.

Why no iPhone 13?

According to the sources, Apple wants to avoid that number 13 of the numbering of its iPhone because of the negative connotations that it has in much of the world, skipping that natural order until next year, in 2022, when we would have an iPhone 14 in our hands, directly. The way to sell this strategy would be that next year’s models are going to be a major leap in terms of terminal design, which would explain the continuity of the 12 range to its “s” version and that direct jump to another generation that does not have such “bad optics”.

Design of the iPhone 12s? of 2021. EverythingApplePro

But leaving aside the name, which is surely nothing more than an anecdote (although it is the only point where Apple’s strategy does not seem to have a clear criterion), we have other characteristics that will make apple fans happy. . One of them is the battery life. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhones from 2021 will be 20% more energy efficient than iPhone 12s from 2020 So, finally, autonomy can be stretched a little more and we cannot blame 5G connectivity.

New camera layout of the iPhone 12s? EverythingApplePro

In parallel, Jon Prosser has once again counterattacked with a new prediction: We will have a foldable iPhone with the smartphones of 2022, so in Cupertino they seem to have taken that leap seriously. Finally, to say that this modification in the design of the two lenses of what will be the future iPhone 12s is also confirmed, since they will not have a vertical but oblique disposition.

