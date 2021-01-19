This is what the new Windows 10X start menu will be like, and you won’t like it at all

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has not hesitated in recent years to give its business a turnaround, going from that old formula of charging for products, to working around the cloud to offer a whole series of services attached to monthly and annual plans that are much more profitable. And even if you continue to develop Windows 10 in the future with new versions and updates, why not develop a lighter version focused on that cloud computing?

So said and done. Windows 10X is nothing more than the less heavy and more cloud-focused edition and the services associated with it that it intends to bring to millions of devices in the coming years. Computers that will not need very powerful hardware to make it work and that has its most immediate objective in the models with double screens. Proof of this are those book-style computers that have begun to be presented in recent months by brands such as Lenovo or Microsoft itself.

A new start menu

Windows 10X will hit the market installed on a series of new devices that will begin shipping this spring and is not yet a new independent operating system from Windows 10, so it is very possible that as the months go by, some of these features end up reaching our computers. The point is that a regular of the leaks around the OS Microsoft has published a screen of what the start menu will be like, and it surprises.

Windows 10X Start Menu. @zacbowden

As you can see, that Windows 10X menu stops moving to the bottom left of the screen and it focuses to better visualize everything that we have installed on the computer. In addition, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, the icons anchored to the taskbar also appear centered on the desktop, and not aligned to the left as now in Windows 10. Something that represents a substantial change within the platform.

a new build of Windows 10X has leaked, and it’s the near final version pic.twitter.com/LWiTfwcmSh

– Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 14, 2021

Be that as it may, you have to remember that Windows 10X is the equivalent of that ChromeOS that Google includes in Chromebooks and that, essentially, it is a web-based operating system, with applications that work permanently connected and whose storage takes place largely within the cloud. Elements that Microsoft has been refining in recent years to make its platform one of the most successful in the world, driven by its office services used by millions of companies, educational centers and users in a personal capacity.