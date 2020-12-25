“This is where you came”: this was the day that Chabelo fired Magician Frank from “En familia”

- Advertisement -

On December 20, it was five years since it came to an end, after 47 years on the air, the program In family with Chabelo, a historic broadcast that reached the homes of Mexicans and Latin Americans every Sunday for almost 5 decades. Through the ranks of the most popular children’s game show in recent times, various characters paraded who today enjoy a great career and the recognition of the public.

Such is the case of Francisco Suárez, better known as Magician frank, who participated in the broadcast from 1980 to 1990, ten years in which his stage name even emerged, as he “baptized” it Xavier Lopez Chabelo, who invited him to join In family after knowing his work in programs like Wonderland and Let’s play playing.

From the emblematic Sunday program, Magician frank keep very good memories, well His work as host of the broadcast in which he was in charge of warming up the public’s spirits to keep people happy and dynamic was highly recognized by Chabelo, who repeatedly praised his professionalism and artistic talent.

Thus passed 10 years of the program, with their respective weekends of rehearsals and broadcasts, until one day in 1990, Xavier López communicated the news to the magician that he would no longer be part of the team in an effort to refresh the program’s format. The news was unexpected for Frank, who admitted to having felt down for some time.

In interview for Infobae MexicoIn this way, the popular magician of the bunny Blas recalled that moment:

“The day I finished marked me a lot, Chabelo He was very strict in every way, which is why the program lasted 48 years. When he told me ‘Magician, you’ve come this far’ because I felt part of the program, I felt … I thought it was indispensable, and later I realized that. He didn’t give me the reason, he told me ‘well the cycle is over, Mago, it’s a cycle’, I said ‘yes, you’re right’, I never understood why I finished the cycle, he said ‘You have never finished a program? Well, this one is over, Wizard. ‘

Now, he told me ‘I invite you to my program’, he did not say ‘I invite you to my program for 10 years’. I signed a contract for ANDA each program, they never told me ‘a contract for 5 years or for 10 years’, so I could not claim, on the contrary, I had to thank him that from a program he gave me 520It was 10 years, every Sunday non-stop, the day I got married I went to work, ”Frank recalled.

And although he never knew the reason for his dismissal, at the distance clarified that it could be due to a strategy to refresh the program in the eyes of the public.

“At that time when I left there was a program, TVO with Gaby Ruffo, it was very similar to Chabelo’s, When I left, 6 more girls came in, they gave it a turn and 4 guys also came in, yes you can see that maybe so much joy made him noise in that program, and here we were just two. He took me away and brought in more hostesses, there was a change, I don’t know the real reason, I would have liked him to tell me ‘why don’t you go’, but he never told me. I felt sad, and people ‘hey, you’re not with Chabelo, what happened ‘, it was like a crime’ what did you do, you’re no longer with Chabelo‘, and I gave explanations and threw rolls’ I’m resting, I’m on vacation’, it took me a lot of work to accept that I was gone until one day I said ‘they already fired me’ and holy remedy, people no longer asked anything. “

Despite the sudden end of his participation, Frank is very fond of who he saw as an artistic father, although he admits that over time the friendship cooled down due to the occupations of both:

“I love him and respect him a lot, there was a very great love between the two of us, he saw me as a son he told me several times, I told him you are my father artistically speaking, but he is a very busy person and I took care of other thingsSo there was no ‘let’s go somewhere’ friendship, once he invited me to play golf, which I don’t know how to play. Finally, I think we were co-workers and I understand that he had the same occupations that he has always had and I began to have mine ”, concluded the magician who continues to present children’s performances and also an edition of his show in adult format.

