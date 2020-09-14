This is why Michelangelo’s David is an icon of the Italian Renaissance

Michelangelo’s David is a marble sculpture over four meters high and represents the symbol of the Italian Renaissance in Worldwide, preserved in the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, portrays the biblical figure David, the very one who defeated the giant Goliath, just before the imminent battle.

Michelangelo Buonarroti was a very important artist during the Renaissance, his artistic greatness, unlike many colleagues, was not recognized after his death, but was already in his time more than established and in demand.

The work originally should have been on the roof of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, however because of his 6 tons it was decided that it should be placed at Palazzo della Signoria. The work was sculpted between 1501 and 1504, when Michelangelo was alone 26 years.

As mentioned earlier, the sculpture depicts David preparing to fight the Philistine Goliath, famous for being the strongest warrior. David, with his sling, struck him, stunning him and subsequently beheading him with his own sword.

A curious fact that distinguishes Michelangelo’s work from similar Renaissance ones, such as the painting “David with the head of Goliath” of Caravaggio or the bronze sculpture of Donatello which bears the same name as the one – on the contrary, in marble – by Michelangelo, David, which biblical hero is represented as a young man who he has already killed Goliath, and not just before the Battle, as Buonarroti does.

It is no coincidence that the David is in Florence, which, at the time when Michelangelo gave birth to one of his most incredible works, was in a particularly vulnerable political situation. It was an independent city-state, called the Republic of Florence and was well aware of the threats surrounding it.

The importance of sculpture can be found in the incredible details and devices that Michelangelo paid attention to during its creation. The artist spent much of his work searching for equilibrium, harmony, form and David owns each of these qualities. The boy is represented with a concrete, plausible posture, whose anatomical details are extraordinarily realistic and convincing.