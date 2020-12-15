This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

- Advertisement -

We could resort to that cliché that “the future is already here”, although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are in a present that technologically allows us to enjoy vehicles that are capable of coming and going everywhere alone, without having to worry about anything that happens on the road. Although yes, Are we ready to enjoy a journey while an AI directs our destinations?

Zoox, the autonomous taxi of the future. Zoox

Zoox is the consummation of an old dream of a company that was acquired by Amazon last summer. An electric vehicle, compact, without a driver or way of operating it from the inside, which is technically a room with wheels that takes us wherever we say. A robotaxi like the ones that appeared in the movie “Total Challenge” three decades ago but without an annoying doll to rip off its head (as Schwarzenegger did) and, above all, supervitamin with all the power of an artificial intelligence.

Robotaxi Zoox from Amazon. Zoox

Ready to carry passengers

Zoox was introduced a few hours ago and It is about Amazon’s bet within the attractive sector of autonomous taxis that is looming is going to be very important in the coming years. In the case of this model, we are faced with a very compact vehicle, which offers four seats in which we can sit comfortably and which we will call to go from one side of the city to the other. Do not think that they will be sold for families and private use, their design is focused exclusively on the public and private passenger transport sector.

As for your numbers, This Zoox has an electrical autonomy of 16 hours of uninterrupted work and can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. This independence is achieved, above all, thanks to its maximum level (5) of autonomous driving and a good number of sensors and cameras that surround this EV and that allow it to see at a distance of 150 meters, 360º in all directions. so technically it doesn’t leave any blind spots where you can’t check what’s going on.

Inside the Zoox. Zoox

As we mentioned before, the cabin is designed so that we can enjoy the journey without paying attention to any detail of driving. That is why each of the four seats has its own touch screen, charger for mobile devices and even accessories to place cans or glasses with drinks. If you hope to be able to buy one, it is time that you forget it because its use will focus exclusively on services and taxi fleets in those cities that want to adopt this model.

