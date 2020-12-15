Tech NewsCar Tech

This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

By Brian Adam
0
0
This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced
This Is Zoox, The Autonomous Electric Taxi That Amazon Has

Must Read

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more
Car Tech

This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

Brian Adam - 0
We could resort to that cliché that "the future is already here", although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

We could resort to that cliché that “the future is already here”, although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are in a present that technologically allows us to enjoy vehicles that are capable of coming and going everywhere alone, without having to worry about anything that happens on the road. Although yes, Are we ready to enjoy a journey while an AI directs our destinations?

Zoox, the autonomous taxi of the future.

Zoox is the consummation of an old dream of a company that was acquired by Amazon last summer. An electric vehicle, compact, without a driver or way of operating it from the inside, which is technically a room with wheels that takes us wherever we say. A robotaxi like the ones that appeared in the movie “Total Challenge” three decades ago but without an annoying doll to rip off its head (as Schwarzenegger did) and, above all, supervitamin with all the power of an artificial intelligence.

Robotaxi Zoox from Amazon.

Ready to carry passengers

Zoox was introduced a few hours ago and It is about Amazon’s bet within the attractive sector of autonomous taxis that is looming is going to be very important in the coming years. In the case of this model, we are faced with a very compact vehicle, which offers four seats in which we can sit comfortably and which we will call to go from one side of the city to the other. Do not think that they will be sold for families and private use, their design is focused exclusively on the public and private passenger transport sector.

As for your numbers, This Zoox has an electrical autonomy of 16 hours of uninterrupted work and can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. This independence is achieved, above all, thanks to its maximum level (5) of autonomous driving and a good number of sensors and cameras that surround this EV and that allow it to see at a distance of 150 meters, 360º in all directions. so technically it doesn’t leave any blind spots where you can’t check what’s going on.

Inside the Zoox.

As we mentioned before, the cabin is designed so that we can enjoy the journey without paying attention to any detail of driving. That is why each of the four seats has its own touch screen, charger for mobile devices and even accessories to place cans or glasses with drinks. If you hope to be able to buy one, it is time that you forget it because its use will focus exclusively on services and taxi fleets in those cities that want to adopt this model.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©