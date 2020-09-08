This labyrinth has three solutions. Can you solve them all?

What’s better than putting yourself to the test with a nice game of logic? For this reason, brain teasers and puzzles have never “gone out of fashion” and still continue to be fairly popular with young and old alike. Today, in fact, we present a new puzzle to engage with for the next few minutes.

In this labyrinth (which you will find at the bottom of the article), there are three distinct paths, each coming from a different entrance, leading to the center. Will you be able to find them all? To find out the solution, all you have to do is reach this address (by clicking here) and an image will open which will show the solution of the puzzle proposed today.

The name labyrinth derives from the Greek name labýrinthos and was used in mythology to indicate the labyrinth of Knossos. In centuries, this structure has always found space in the most disparate places, in the royal gardens or even as a representation in the floors of the Christian church (the oldest in the world is the one on the floor of the Basilica of San Vitale in Ravenna).

Swiss mathematician Euler was one of the first to mathematically analyze these twisted structures – laying the foundations for the branch of mathematics known as topology. Over the years, moreover, several algorithms for solving the paths of mazes have been developed: such as the random algorithm, the right / left rule or the Tremaux algorithm. For the puzzle proposed today, however, you will only need pen and paper (along with a bit of patience).

Cells are also able to solve mazes.