‘This language can tell both’ – Hozier is determined to learn Irish

The Wicklow musician spoke about his interest in the Irish language with the author and musician Blindboy Boatclub

Famous singer Hozier is determined to learn Irish.

Discussing folklore, culture and language, Hozier, who has been an international star since the release of his first single ‘Take Me to Church’ in 2013, said that it was the “minor differences” in Irish that were drawing him towards the language again. .

“One thing I want to do in the next few years is to go back and learn Irish properly again. A lover has both meanings – your bright love or a disease and a chronic illness.

“There are always those minor differences. This language is capable of burning self-understanding and both telling. That word spouse – your husband or partner maybe but your opponent as well in another context. Your enemy’s spouse or perhaps your bedfellow, ”said Hozier.