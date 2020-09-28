Latest newsTop Stories

This little 'kettle' has been auctioned for Rs 83 million!

By Brian Adam
This little kettle in the trash turned its owner into a millionaire. (Photos: Hansen Auctions)
This Little 'kettle' Has Been Auctioned For Rs 83 Million!

London: The little ‘kettle’ pictured sold in the UK a few days ago for about لاکھ 500,000 (PKR 83 million), making its owner truly wealthy.

Incidentally, during the lockdown, a 51-year-old man (not named) in Derbyshire, UK, started cleaning old belongings in his home garage. He got this little ‘kettle’ from there. He remembered that the kettle belonged to his grandfather, who had been stationed on the Far East front during World War II and had brought the kettle from there.

Thinking it might be a rarity, he approached archaeologists. He thought he might make fun of the kettle and suggest throwing it in the trash, but the opposite happened.

Experts told him that it was not a kettle but an “ewen” that was probably used by the Chinese king Qianlong in the 18th century. There are two similar bars in China and Taiwan, respectively. In other words, this ‘kettle’ proved to be more rare than his expectations, which he put up for online auction on the website of “Hansen Auctions”.

Hansen auctioneers hoped it would fetch up to 50 50,000, but online bidders began trying to buy it at the highest possible price.

One such customer bought the ‘kettle’ at an online auction on September 24 for about لاکھ 500,000; and thus a small object lying in the rubbish of the house made his owner rich.

