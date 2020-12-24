Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

This MagSafe accessory for iPhone 12 will extend its autonomy three times

By Brian Adam
0
0
This MagSafe accessory for iPhone 12 will extend its autonomy three times
This Magsafe Accessory For Iphone 12 Will Extend Its Autonomy

Along with the iPhone 12, Apple resurrected the brand MagSafe for a new line of magnetic accessories for the iPhone. The first accessories in the MagSafe line include cases, a leather wallet and a MagSafe charger, but an interesting new concept uses this MagSafe technology as an external battery gadget.

As you know, Apple introduced the Smart Battery Cases for previous generations of iPhone. It consisted of a case with a built-in smart battery, this has largely remained the same over the course of several years, with a hump-back design on the back and physical connectivity to the iPhone’s Lightning port.

External battery using MagSafe technology

MagSafe external battery

Now comes this nNew MagSafe Battery Concept for iPhone 12 which would be magnetically attached to the back of the iPhone or to the back of a MagSafe case.

Remember that accessories MagSafe provide up to 15W of wireless charging power for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro-Max. This would not be the fastest possible charge, which can go up to 20W on the iPhone 12 through fast charging with a Lightning to USB-C cable, but it would be a good solution for when you need extra battery and you are traveling, on the street or simply do not find a cable nearby.

Many brands are already launching their models on the market

MagSafe external battery

Some brands have rushed to make this concept a reality and they are already launching the first models on the market. For example, the ChargeFast brand, has launched a first model, which ensures a load of up to 15W, but does not mention its capacity. Its sale price is $ 45.

On the other hand, a multitude of gadgets identical to ChargeFast have been found on AliExpress. Among them is that of a company called Caseier. What does it say to have a Magsafe battery with a 5000mAh capacity at a significantly lower price.

>

