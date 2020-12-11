Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

This means the black heart if you use it on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
More than 200 new emojis have been integrated in the latest update of WhatsApp, among which are the panda bear, the piñata, the man...
More than 200 new emojis have been integrated in the latest update of WhatsApp, among which are the panda bear, the piñata, the man dressed in wedding clothes, the hug. Although these have a fairly clear and even explicit meaning, some need an explanation such as the black emoji.

This was first added to WhatsApp in 2016 and has become popular so fast for its strange black color. However, most users use it indiscriminately without really knowing what it means.

As is known, there are also white, yellow, blue, green, purple hearts, among others. Each of them tends to say something. For this, we always suggest you check what they are before you use them, otherwise, you could be wrong.

In order to know the meaning of the emojis it is necessary to resort to Emojipedia, the website that is responsible for providing you not only what are the future emojis that will come to WhatsApp, but also what they mean.

In this section of numbers, you can find the black heart of WhatsApp.
In this section of numbers, you can find the black heart of WhatsApp.

WHAT DOES THE BLACK HEART EMOJI MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

While WhatsApp It is full of emojis, the black heart emoticon is in the number section. If you press this section, you will see several symbol icons enclosed in squares.

If you are to use the black heart emoji, then we tell you that, according to Emojipedia, means to express morbidity, sadness or a form of mockery humor.

It also explains that this should not be confused with the Heavy black heart, since the black heart also expresses sadness and even mourning.

