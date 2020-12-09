Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

This means the emoji of the black circle of WhatsApp: do not tell it

By Brian Adam
0
0
2qtidqz4rbawxguo432s3fh5zy.jpg
2qtidqz4rbawxguo432s3fh5zy.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

This means the emoji of the black circle of WhatsApp: do not tell it

Brian Adam - 0
Are you using emojis to close a paragraph or sentence in WhatsApp? Pay attention to this. Every year the application tends to add...
Read more
Tech News

Marguerite Durand and La Fronde, the first feminist newspaper

Brian Adam - 0
We know that, some years ago, women had far fewer rights than they do today. In fact, they were not allowed to...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi’s new smart lock is safer than ever

Brian Adam - 0
Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, análisis: esta tarjeta gráfica devuelve a AMD a la liga de campeones, y sí, compite con lo mejor de...

Brian Adam - 0
Esta tarjeta gráfica soporta una carga muy pesada sobre sus transistores. Por un lado debe consolidarse como una propuesta más ambiciosa que...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Are you using emojis to close a paragraph or sentence in WhatsApp? Pay attention to this. Every year the application tends to add around 200 emoticons to its platform for smartphones and the Web. Some of these icons have an explicit meaning, while others need some kind of interpretation. It is the case of black circle. Have you used it?

Nowadays WhatsApp has incorporated more emojis to its app, among which we find the Santa Claus without a beard, the piñata, the hug, the tooth, more animals such as the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, feather, beetle, seal, fly, cockroach, worm, rock, wood.

But there is an emoji that has generated a lot of controversy not only because many are unaware, but because its meaning is outside of what you thought.

If you thought it was a punctuation mark, then you were totally wrong. That is why we turn to Emojipedia to know what is the true meaning of the black circle of WhatsApp.

Know what the black circle of WhatsApp means that causes many doubts. (Photo: MAG)
Know what the black circle of WhatsApp means that causes many doubts. (Photo: MAG)

WHAT DOES THE WHATSAPP BLACK CIRCLE MEAN?

The black circle of WhatsApp, according to the portal we have cited, means a total lunar eclipse, where the sun covers the Earth’s satellite. But not only that, it can also represent the punctuation mark that you use to close a sentence.

It can also express a feeling of grief in the face of the loss of a loved one, it even refers to violence, mystery, elegance and to some extent sensuality.

It should be specified that WhatsApp not only has the black circle emoji, but also the one with the black heart that signifies a love that has been consumed.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Marguerite Durand and La Fronde, the first feminist newspaper

Brian Adam - 0
We know that, some years ago, women had far fewer rights than they do today. In fact, they were not allowed to...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi’s new smart lock is safer than ever

Brian Adam - 0
Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, análisis: esta tarjeta gráfica devuelve a AMD a la liga de campeones, y sí, compite con lo mejor de...

Brian Adam - 0
Esta tarjeta gráfica soporta una carga muy pesada sobre sus transistores. Por un lado debe consolidarse como una propuesta más ambiciosa que...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©