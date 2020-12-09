This means the emoji of the black circle of WhatsApp: do not tell it

Are you using emojis to close a paragraph or sentence in WhatsApp ? Pay attention to this. Every year the application tends to add around 200 emoticons to its platform for smartphones and the Web. Some of these icons have an explicit meaning, while others need some kind of interpretation. It is the case of black circle. Have you used it?

Nowadays WhatsApp has incorporated more emojis to its app, among which we find the Santa Claus without a beard, the piñata, the hug, the tooth, more animals such as the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, feather, beetle, seal, fly, cockroach, worm, rock, wood.

But there is an emoji that has generated a lot of controversy not only because many are unaware, but because its meaning is outside of what you thought.

If you thought it was a punctuation mark, then you were totally wrong. That is why we turn to Emojipedia to know what is the true meaning of the black circle of WhatsApp .

Know what the black circle of WhatsApp means that causes many doubts. (Photo: MAG)

WHAT DOES THE WHATSAPP BLACK CIRCLE MEAN?

The black circle of WhatsApp , according to the portal we have cited, means a total lunar eclipse, where the sun covers the Earth’s satellite. But not only that, it can also represent the punctuation mark that you use to close a sentence.

It can also express a feeling of grief in the face of the loss of a loved one, it even refers to violence, mystery, elegance and to some extent sensuality.