Tech NewsCommunication

This new chip will bring the WiFi 6E to your laptop and router

By Brian Adam
0
16
intel ax210 wifi 6e
This New Chip Will Bring The Wifi 6e To Your

Must Read

Game Reviews

Transient Review, when cyberpunk meets Lovecraft

Brian Adam - 0
Our review of Transient, a game with cyberpunk settings and Lovecraft-style elements, but which are not enough to keep production high Stormling Studios is a...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft warns of 104 new vulnerabilities in its products

Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic has sparked a boom in telecommuting. However, this new way of working, which is much more flexible, allows companies to continue with...
Read more
Google

Google Photos: Free ‘High Quality’ Photo Storage Ends

Abraham - 0
Google Photos will start charging for photo storage once you exceed 15GB of space in your free account. For the past five years, the...
Read more
Google

Google Maps hides 50 movies that you can see if you find out where they are

Brian Adam - 0
There is nothing like the launch of a new device, or service, for you marketing agencies find a way to attract attention in the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The WiFi routers 6 They have been on the market for just over a year. Thanks to them, it is possible to take advantage of the new network standard with various improvements in speed, coverage, signal stability and reduction of interference. However, this standard continues to operate on the same 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. Therefore, the WiFi 6E it opens a new spectrum of network to use it in our day to day, and now the first available chip already allows to take this connectivity to any computer.

The funny thing is that Intel has not made any announcement regarding this new network card, but it has begun to be sold in some online stores for a price of 33 dollars. The only “official” thing about the release is that Intel has registered the card in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Thus, there may not be an official announcement about the card until at least next year.

Intel AX210: the first WiFi 6E chip

Luckily, this card, called AX210, It can now be purchased online at a fairly affordable price of 34.99 euros, and will allow you to install it on any laptop or desktop computer thanks to the use of the connector Key E Y Key A. The card allows you to use the WiFi 6 standard, but with the interesting addition of being able to do so with the 6 GHz band as well. The coverage in this band will have a little less range, but in return it will allow you to reach higher speeds. The card also includes antennas, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

intel ax210 wifi 6e

Theoretically, the maximum speed that a device can reach through WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E is the same: 9.6 Gbps. However, with 6E, the spectrum that can be used is larger and less saturated, so in the real world the result is higher speed.

Although we can get hold of this card, the only downside is that there is currently no device that is yet compatible with WiFi 6E, either mobile or portable. In routers there is only one available on the market, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX 11000 announced last September, but not yet for sale.

The first devices with WiFi 6E will arrive in 2021

This is one of the consequences of having launched the WiFi 6 standard “half”, in a similar way to what has happened with the 5G NSA. In order to enjoy all the advantages that WiFi 6 offers, it will be necessary to have 6E-compatible devices, although there are already many available in the basic WiFi 6, such as lower saturation, greater bandwidth in WiFi and better use of the spectrum available in the net.

Therefore, if you have bought a WiFi 6 router to be able to use it with your latest mobile, laptop or desktop computer, don’t feel bad, because you won’t have wasted the money; especially since these devices that include it are getting cheaper. Of course, if you are thinking of buying a router with WiFi 6, it may be better if you wait a few months for the first ones with WiFi 6E to start launching. Its price should not go too high because, as we see with the Intel card, the chips are quite cheap.

 

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Transient Review, when cyberpunk meets Lovecraft

Brian Adam - 0
Our review of Transient, a game with cyberpunk settings and Lovecraft-style elements, but which are not enough to keep production high Stormling Studios is a...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft warns of 104 new vulnerabilities in its products

Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic has sparked a boom in telecommuting. However, this new way of working, which is much more flexible, allows companies to continue with...
Read more
Google

Google Maps hides 50 movies that you can see if you find out where they are

Brian Adam - 0
There is nothing like the launch of a new device, or service, for you marketing agencies find a way to attract attention in the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©