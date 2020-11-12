This new chip will bring the WiFi 6E to your laptop and router

The funny thing is that Intel has not made any announcement regarding this new network card, but it has begun to be sold in some online stores for a price of 33 dollars. The only “official” thing about the release is that Intel has registered the card in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Thus, there may not be an official announcement about the card until at least next year.

Intel AX210: the first WiFi 6E chip

Luckily, this card, called AX210, It can now be purchased online at a fairly affordable price of 34.99 euros, and will allow you to install it on any laptop or desktop computer thanks to the use of the connector Key E Y Key A. The card allows you to use the WiFi 6 standard, but with the interesting addition of being able to do so with the 6 GHz band as well. The coverage in this band will have a little less range, but in return it will allow you to reach higher speeds. The card also includes antennas, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Theoretically, the maximum speed that a device can reach through WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E is the same: 9.6 Gbps. However, with 6E, the spectrum that can be used is larger and less saturated, so in the real world the result is higher speed.

Although we can get hold of this card, the only downside is that there is currently no device that is yet compatible with WiFi 6E, either mobile or portable. In routers there is only one available on the market, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX 11000 announced last September, but not yet for sale.

The first devices with WiFi 6E will arrive in 2021

This is one of the consequences of having launched the WiFi 6 standard “half”, in a similar way to what has happened with the 5G NSA. In order to enjoy all the advantages that WiFi 6 offers, it will be necessary to have 6E-compatible devices, although there are already many available in the basic WiFi 6, such as lower saturation, greater bandwidth in WiFi and better use of the spectrum available in the net.

Therefore, if you have bought a WiFi 6 router to be able to use it with your latest mobile, laptop or desktop computer, don’t feel bad, because you won’t have wasted the money; especially since these devices that include it are getting cheaper. Of course, if you are thinking of buying a router with WiFi 6, it may be better if you wait a few months for the first ones with WiFi 6E to start launching. Its price should not go too high because, as we see with the Intel card, the chips are quite cheap.