This new concept of folding smartphone that OPPO has presented will surprise you

It is evident that the market for mobile phones with folding screens, or extendable, has only just begun. After a discreet premiere in 2019 with two terminals from Samsung and Huawei, in 2020 things seem to have changed and in these months we have several phones that could mark the future of the market, such as the Motorola RAZR or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, two designs that do seem to have a greater commercial acceptance and that could convince skeptics of the usefulness of such a device. But now comes Oppo that has set the implementation of its folding technology in its 2021 Roadmap.

OPPO comes with a different concept of folding

OPPO has launched a concept with one of its most original ideas, a phone with a foldable design called Oppo X Eden, with triple hinge. The brand has decided to distinguish itself from the competition and has decided to present a smartphone concept never seen before, it can be unfolded into up to 3 parts by means of two folds.

Yes, this phone can be folded into various positions, which allows have more or less screen, depending on the area through which we have folded it. If we stop in detail, we can see in the images that it is designed with three folding screens joined by hinges that fold in the same direction. In this way you can get to have from a small device to a fairly long one, an idea designed so that the user can adjust the size of the phone to taste.

Simplifying, the idea is based on having the amount of screen that we require and want at the moment. A system of hinges that will allow us to have several sections / screen sizes with which we can do various things depending on the set that we open.

On the other hand, in its back we see that it includes four cameras, without protrusions and hinge systems, something that is important in folding mobile phones.

In addition, it is also observed how the edges of the screen disappear, that it has an integrated pencil, that the mechanical system that seems to feed the movement of the same, a very complete concept that OPPO presents.

OPPO folding smartphone: when?

As we say, OPPO has transferred that it is an “official” concept. Which means that 2021 could be the year in which OPPO unveils its first line of folding mobiles.

