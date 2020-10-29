This planet could be “another earth”, experts say

Pasadena, California: In search of another planet like Earth, far from the solar system, scientists have discovered the strongest candidate planet ever to orbit at exactly the same distance from its star, in addition to being exactly like our Earth in size and mass. That which is necessary for the presence of life there.

Scientists at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States have published three articles in the latest issue of the Astrophysical Journal detailing the discovery. (Article 1, Article 2, Article 3)

The planet, dubbed the TOI-700d, is 102 light-years from Earth and is being used to explore data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) space mission. Has since been discovered.

According to the analysis, it is by far the most Earth-like planet ever discovered outside our solar system; That is, in terms of its mass and size, it is exactly like the earth.

Its main star is named “TOI-700a”. It is a “dwarf star” that has faded significantly since its youth, even though its temperature is lower than that of our sun. (It should be noted that our sun is going through its youth which will last for about five billion years.)

That is why the “habitable zone” around it is also a short distance away. And the “TOI 700D” is circulating in the same area.

When there are so many features together on this planet, is there an atmosphere like our Earth? Is there plenty of water in liquid form? Does life exist there too? In their third article, the experts have expressed the possibility of the presence of air, water and life on this planet like the Earth.

However, he also acknowledged that at the moment we do not have any space telescopes, no space missions to make a definitive discovery about the presence of liquid water in the atmosphere of a planet so far away. کرسکے۔ Also, there are no plans for the future.

Therefore, it will be necessary to develop a special space mission in the coming years that can provide final and decisive answers to all these questions.