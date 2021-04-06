web
Tech News

This problem of the iPhone 11 and the battery will be solved with iOS 14.5

1617633144 256515 1617638022 rrss normal.jpg
1617633144 256515 1617638022 rrss normal.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Apple in the coming weeks will launch a new iOS update, 14.5, which in the case of the iPhone 11, throughout its range, will try to recalibrate the battery to solve discharge and performance problems that they have since its launch. New version will resolve battery calibration issues iOS 14.5, coming in late spring, includes an update that will allow the battery health information system to re-calibrate maximum capacity and peak performance capacity of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max battery to correct inaccurate estimates that some users received. The symptoms of this error are due to unexpected battery discharge behavior or, in a small number of cases, a reduction in peak performance capacity. This inaccurate battery health information does not imply a real performance issue, but it has been by thousands of users who see their battery performance statistically low. How is the problem going to be solved? During the recalibration of the battery health information system, you will see a message in Settings> Battery> Battery health. Re-calibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capacity takes place during typical load cycles, and this process can take a few weeks. The percentage of maximum capacity displayed will not change during recalibration. But it is possible that the peak performance capacity is updated. Also, in the event that your iPhone 11 shows you a message about the deterioration of the battery, you will stop seeing it after updating to iOS 14.5. What if the problem is not solved? Apple indicates on its website that “once the recalibration is complete, the percentage of maximum capacity and peak performance capacity are updated. The re-calibration message will also disappear, indicating that the process is complete.” pay attention to the messages that the calibration notifies to know how to proceed. Because in the event that the battery shows a significant degradation, a message will appear indicating it and offering a service. In this case, the battery continues to work, it is not a health issue, but may require a change from an Apple Authorized Vendor. This change would be free.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Payments arrive at Clubhouse so you can leave tips to your favorite creators

It is evident that those in charge of Clubhouse are quite clear about the path they must travel and, before their social network is...
Read more
Tech News

Apple warns developers: end of massive data collection is near

Every day that passes, users are more aware of the importance of maintaining a certain space of privacy within our devices, and although until...
Read more
Tech News

After Google Photos, goodbye to free storage in Docs and Sheets

Google has been adapting all its cloud services for a few months to focus on a new panorama that inevitably passes through a payment...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.