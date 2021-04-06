This problem of the iPhone 11 and the battery will be solved with iOS 14.5

- Advertisement -

Apple in the coming weeks will launch a new iOS update, 14.5, which in the case of the iPhone 11, throughout its range, will try to recalibrate the battery to solve discharge and performance problems that they have since its launch. New version will resolve battery calibration issues iOS 14.5, coming in late spring, includes an update that will allow the battery health information system to re-calibrate maximum capacity and peak performance capacity of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max battery to correct inaccurate estimates that some users received. The symptoms of this error are due to unexpected battery discharge behavior or, in a small number of cases, a reduction in peak performance capacity. This inaccurate battery health information does not imply a real performance issue, but it has been by thousands of users who see their battery performance statistically low. How is the problem going to be solved? During the recalibration of the battery health information system, you will see a message in Settings> Battery> Battery health. Re-calibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capacity takes place during typical load cycles, and this process can take a few weeks. The percentage of maximum capacity displayed will not change during recalibration. But it is possible that the peak performance capacity is updated. Also, in the event that your iPhone 11 shows you a message about the deterioration of the battery, you will stop seeing it after updating to iOS 14.5. What if the problem is not solved? Apple indicates on its website that “once the recalibration is complete, the percentage of maximum capacity and peak performance capacity are updated. The re-calibration message will also disappear, indicating that the process is complete.” pay attention to the messages that the calibration notifies to know how to proceed. Because in the event that the battery shows a significant degradation, a message will appear indicating it and offering a service. In this case, the battery continues to work, it is not a health issue, but may require a change from an Apple Authorized Vendor. This change would be free.