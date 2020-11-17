This rom will allow you to turn your old computer into an Android TV

Many people have an old fully functional computer collecting dust in some corner of the house. However, this is an asset that we can bring to life again in many ways. For example, some time ago we discussed how to make it work in the most fluid way using a Linux distribution. But today, we bring you a way to bring that old computer back to life by turning it into an Android TV device.

To achieve this, we will use a Rom based on Android Pie 9 whose modifications made it compatible with computers that have certain characteristics and here we will tell you everything you need.

Turn your old computer into an Android TV

Android TV is an operating system created for the purpose of turning televisions into smart devices. Being part of the Android environment, we are talking about televisions that work through applications, so you can install Netflix and other services to enjoy it from there. The opportunity we have at this moment with the Rom that we present to you is to take this system from televisions to an old computer. In this way, you can use it to consume streaming content instead of using your daily equipment.

The Rom has a weight of 933MB and you can download it from the link at the end of this article. To start it up on an old computer, you will first have to verify that it meets the necessary characteristics. These are:

CPU: Dual Core 1.2GHz or higher.

RAM memory: 2GB or more.

Storage: 8GB minimum of disk space. 16GB recommended for additional applications.

GPU: Intel HD / Iris / GMA, Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon / Fire / Pro. 64MB minimum.

When you install the Rom, you will see that it already incorporates Google applications so you will not have the work of installing them later. The installation instructions are similar to those of any other distro, so you will have to integrate it into a USB memory and start the computer from there.

This Rom represents a way to give utility to any old computer that you have at home. It will allow you to have a new multimedia equipment at home and relieve your daily use equipment of this type of task.

To get the Rom and installation instructions, follow this link.

.