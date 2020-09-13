This Russian-made Mustang is really a Tesla

If you are a car lover Mustang, but at the same time you are passionate about electric car technology, now you can get one directly from the manufacturer in the form of Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover. But if you’re looking for a battery-powered sports car that’s a little more faithful to the original Mustangs from the 60s, a touch-up to a base electric vehicle may be what you’re looking for.

A Russian company has made an electric Mustang

Aviar Motors, a Russian company, is developing a two-seater that fits that exact niche. Nicknamed the R67, the car combines old-school looks with modern technology and performance. They say build “the fastest muscle car on the road”, and it can be the perfect set of wheels for lovers of classic muscle and cutting edge electric vehicles. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the 1967 Mustang fastback, but shares most of its guts with the Tesla Model S.

The retro-looking R67 brings together timeless mid-century automotive design with modern electrical performance, and that’s precisely the point. According to Aleksey Rachev, founder of Aviar, the company “tried to catch the spirit of the legendary cars of the 60s and rethink it in a modern way.”

With their three-bar taillights and their muscular design, the R67’s carbon fiber body is unmistakably modeled after the 1967 Mustang fastback. Inside, however, the car shares a lot with a Model S. The battery, engines, gearbox, suspension and The electronics of the R67 are built by Tesla.

Avian R67 interior Tesla Avian

its 17 inch touch screen It appears directly from a Model S. Additionally, Aviar installed a motor on each axle, giving the muscle car all-wheel drive.

From 0 to 100Km / h in 2.2 seconds

Avian R67 in Red Render Avian

Thanks to that Tesla powertrain, Aviar claims that the R67 has 840 horsepower and a 0 to 100 km / h time of 2.2 seconds. We will have to wait and see how fast the R67 really is. It also mounts an adaptive air suspension and has an integrated spoiler that appears at 120 km / h.

To better mimic the experience of driving a classic Mustang, Aviar included a external sound system that “simulates the operation of the classic V8 engine”.

It will come equipped with Tesla’s autopilot driver assistance system and a host of other amenities that you wouldn’t find in a classic muscle car, like dual-zone climate control, a backup camera, and WiFi.

Still release date and price unknown at this time, but it’s safe to say that a Model S would probably be the cheapest option.