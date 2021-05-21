this saturday you must accept the new whatsapp conditions

Yes, we already know that it is not the last thing we tell you, but it is that as the date of entry into force of the new WhatsApp conditions approaches we are learning a new thing. Last Friday it came to light that WhatsApp was not going to delete your account if you did not accept its new conditions, but today we know that it will gradually limit the functionality of the application over time. That is, if we want to continue using WhatsApp without problems, we have no choice but before Saturday accept the new WhatsApp conditions .

Although being within the European Union prevents WhatsApp from reading the messages exchanged with companies that use WhatsApp Business thanks to this violates the GDPRThis does not prevent us from having to accept the conditions in order to continue using the messaging application itself. On Friday we learned that WhatsApp will not delete the accounts, something that he explained in this brief statement:

“While most users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we have seen that some people have not yet had the opportunity to do so. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one will lose WhatsApp functionality either. We will continue with reminders to people in the coming weeks. “

Persistent reminder to accept the conditions

We knew that WhatsApp would begin to insistently remember the entry into force of these conditions, but today we know that it will not be limited only to warning and that the functionalities will decrease in several phases. WhatsApp first confirms that “no user’s account will be deleted or access to WhatsApp functions will be removed on May 15 due to this update.”

But it does explain that they continue to remember “those people who have not yet had the opportunity to do so to review it and accept the changes. After several weeks, the reminder will become persistent”. Precisely, as long as the reminder is persistent, we will have limited access to WhatsApp functions until we accept the updates.

This will prevent us from doing these things:

You will not be able to access your chat list, but you will be able to answer calls and video calls. If you have notifications activated, you can touch them to read or reply to messages, as well as to return missed calls or video calls.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will not be able to receive calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

Yes, at any time we can export the chats and download an account report.