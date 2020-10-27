Latest news

‘This second defeat is worse than the first’ – Northern hospitals under great pressure

By Brian Adam
The Northern Trust reported that 33 people were waiting for a bed at Antrim District Hospital

'This second defeat is worse than the first' - Northern hospitals under great pressure

Northern hospitals are “under a lot of pressure” as health workers struggle to cope with a second set of cases, the Health and Social Care Board says.

The Northern Trust reported that 33 people were waiting for a bed at Antrim District Hospital.

Patients are asked not to attend the emergency unit unless they are in urgent need of medical care.

The Trust’s director of operations said the Antrim hospital was not the only problem and “several hospitals” were under pressure.

Dr Tom Black, Chairman of the British Medical Association, said this was the worst week for NHS North in people’s memory.

He said the service was hampered by three major problems combined – the high number of sick workers, winter pressures and the backlog of Covid-19 cases.

He said there was a “serious risk” that the system would not be able to address these problems in the coming weeks.

“This second defeat seems to be worse than the first. Not as many people are dying as doctors are very good at keeping people alive with steroids and other drugs, but our concern is whether the health service will come under pressure.

“GPs have been under a lot of pressure for the last six, seven, eight weeks. Now it’s the turn of the emergency centers.

“They are under a lot of pressure, the general medical wards, they are under a lot of pressure and, as I say, it’s not just about having enough beds but also having enough workers,” said Dr Tom Black, Chairman of the British Medical Association.

There were 39 Covid-19 patients in Northern intensive care units last night and only nine other ICU beds were reported to be available.

The Northern Department of Health yesterday announced 727 new cases of the virus.

To date, 2,543 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, 658 north of the border and 1,885 south.

92,899 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 58,067 south and 34,832 north.

