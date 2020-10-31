Latest newsTech NewsSmart Gadgets

This smart backpack is powered by solar energy

By Abraham
Abraham
This backpack is powered by solar energy and has a 17,000 mAh power bank. (Image: Indiegogo Soleman)

The smart backpack from Soleman Tech is currently very popular on Indiegogo . This hi-tech backpack is equipped with solar panels that supply a 17,000 mAh power bank . The waterproof and elegant backpack can charge several devices at the same time via Quick Charge and is secured with RFID technology .

Charge several devices at the same time thanks to the 17,000 mAh power bank and solar panels

Ideal for travelers and business people – charge multiple devices at the same time. (Image: Indiegogo Soleman)

The Soleman backpack is ideal for people who are on a business trip , students or backpackers who work, study or want to get information outdoors. The big advantage of the backpack is an integrated 17,000 mAh power bank which ensures that several devices such as a laptop or smartphone can be charged at the same time . The devices can be connected to the backpack using a USB cable. Basically, the backpack should always be able to supply energy, as it is equipped with solar panels . These solar panels are located on the back of the backpackand use solar energy to continuously collect energy. You don’t have to worry about safety, the PCB solar panels prevent possible short circuits or other inconsistencies. To boost solar energy, the Soleman uses Quick Charge technology to enable even faster charging of the devices.

Ergonomic backpack with a simple design

If you imagine a backpack that runs on solar energy, you probably don’t expect much from the design. Soleman has managed to find the right mix of practicality and design . The gray and black look is timeless and suitable for both private and professional use . The backpack was neatly processed and impresses with its smooth design. The ergonomics of a backpack are even more important than the design. To back problems to avoid , Soleman relies on an ergonomic designand clever weight distribution. While the full weight of many backpacks presses down, the Soleman looks different thanks to the square shape. The Soleman solar backpack weighs just under 1.2 kilograms when fully packed .

Protection from rain and thieves

Rain and other liquids simply roll off the solar backpack. (Image: Indiegogo Soleman)

The main task of a backpack is not only to transport it but also to protect its contents. The objects in front of weather conditions and especially wet conditions to protect the solar backpack is equipped with a nylon layer coated. This layer not only protects against water, but also against stains in general , as everything rolls off the nylon. This feature saves the owner from having to clean the surface of the backpack. The objects of the Soleman are not only protected from moisture, but also from thieves . The zippers are YKK certified and cannot be opened from the back. As long as the backpack is not stolen or lost, nothing can happen to the valuables. An integrated RFID card cover provides additional security . Hardly any other backpack in this price range has more security systems. With the Early Bird Package, you can get the Soleman Solar Backpack for 93 euros and receive it in December 2020 .

