Surely on some occasion you have wondered why someone did not think of putting a huge screen on the handlebars of the domestic exercise bikes to take advantage of those minutes of exercise to watch a series or, better yet, follow the orders of a personal trainer who guides us in a class by videoconference.

Well imagine a connected exercise bike that does not exist simply to sell you a platform for subscription to classes. What if instead you could use its 24-inch touchscreen as a way to make your TV and game time be a little less sedentary? That is the idea behind the Playpulse One, a smart spinning bike that lets you will allow you to watch Netflix or play, instead of following a pretentious gym instructor.

This smart exercise bike lets you choose between training classes and Netflix

The coolest feature is the ability to watch TV on that 24-inch screen while pedaling, which can be linked to a fitness goal. If you don’t keep up, the screen will go dark until you speed up again. Also, at launch, you can play one of four games, including tank battles, bumper cars and street races, with pedaling as the key mechanic. It is said that there will be more titles after the launch.

Smart exercise bike PlayPause

Additionally, long-term fitness goals, such as cycling Route 66 or going from Paris to London, can be set and followed in the app. Of course, there is also a subscription service -19.99 dollars a month after the first six months – which will sell you the usual group of classes, but pedaling to Netflix seems like a much more attractive proposition.

The bike itself looks different from conventional bikes, with a more upright design and a more comfortable seating position. Rather than hunched forward, it rides more like a “user bike”, allowing you to better enjoy the content you are watching. The split handlebar has a thumb lever on the left side, with four recessed action buttons on the right, as well as fist-mounted heart rate sensors.

Price and availability

Playpulse One It is already on the market, it can be reserved for $ 1,199 in the US At the moment we do not know if it will arrive in Spain. If you are interested, you can reserve Playpulse One from your official Web.

