This “Steampunk” style rover could one day explore hellish Venus

How to explore a planet so hot as to melt the lead in minutes? Thanks to a special “Steampunk” rover who recently won a NASA competition. The particular spacecraft would use “rollers and mudguards”, replacing the traditional sensors that we can usually find in these vehicles.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA, in fact, is seriously considering the idea of ​​including some of these innovative concepts on the next rover for Venus, proposed for the first time in the context of program of the American space agency “Innovative Advanced Concepts”. The “evil” version of Earth has not been explored since the 70s and 80s, although several countries have observed the world from above.

The vehicle that could explore Venus uses a small wind turbine and springs to move, reducing its dependence on computer systems and advanced equipment. It is called “Automaton Rover for Extreme Environments” and would rely on mechanical locomotion to carry out the operations and follow the instructions independently. The mission could last for months on the surface of Venus.

As for the competition, however, the public responded with hundreds of proposals – exactly 572 from 82 countries. The first place winner received $ 15,000, while other cash prizes were also awarded to other winners and finalists. “The response from the community has been incredible and better than I ever imagined“said Jonathan Sauder of the JPL.”There were so many great ideas and well developed concepts that in addition to first, second and third place, we decided to add two finalists and 10 other honorable mentions in recognition of the fantastic work done by this project“.