This store sells “pet ants”!

Singapore City: Ants are among the smallest insects, but a Singaporean trader not only raises ants but also sells them at his shop, Just Ants.

John Yue, a 41-year-old Singaporean, has been interested in ants since he was a child, but his worries have led him to become an electronics wholesaler.

In 2017, they started raising amateur ants and in two and a half years they have amassed a good number of pet ants.

Finally, in February of this year, he gave up everything and opened a shop that is probably the most unique not only in Singapore but in the whole world because only ants are sold here. That’s why their store name is “Just Ants” (only ants).

Yue and his friends traveled all over Singapore and collected a whole bunch of more than 40 species of ants, which they kept in special sealed jars and square glass boxes from the store under the name “Ant Farm”. Is sold.

Apart from ants, special ant farming equipment is also sold here.

Unfortunately, as soon as they opened the store, a few days later the lockdown started due to corona virus and they had to keep their shop closed for six months.

However, in July, when Singapore’s lockdown eased, they reopened their store. Consumers began to take an extraordinary interest in his shop and now the shop has become famous all over Singapore for its bizarre business.

The price of brick farms available at “Just Ants” ranges from S 14 14 (approximately PKR 1,700) to S 300 300 (PKR 36,000), depending on the species of ants and the box (farmcarium). Happens in which they are kept.