This synthetic leather is capable of feeling pressure and heat to replicate pain, according to its creators

Electronic sensors are becoming more accurate and with better capabilities as technology advances. Question of miniaturization and of improving their efficiency. But where is the limit? New research takes sensors to another level: a synthetic skin that registers pain like human. And for this they have recreated just that: human skin.

The idea? Get one artificial leather that replaces the natural one without losing its tactile capabilities. This is not an easy task, having to make it comfortable, resistant and at the same time sensitive enough. Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia say they have made the most significant advance to date in this field.

It’s not really the first time something like this has been tried. In fact, it has been looking for years to improve in this field. Human skin is considerably complex being full of sensitive points and connected to the nervous system so that the brain can communicate and receive external sensations. Bringing that to the artificial world is not a simple task.

Pressure, heat and pain

The prototype they have developed they say can reproduce electronically the way the skin reacts to pain. The verb “react” is important, as it is not so much about detecting as it is about how you act. That is to say, getting sensors that detect the pressure applied on a surface or the heat of it is relatively simple. However, mimicking feedback by detecting pain almost instantly like the brain does is the tricky thing.

Pain is not something that an artificial device can feel as suchalthough you can feel the pressure or record the temperature. And in the end the pain is the combination of these two factors. A high enough temperature causes pain. So does, for example, a stick with a needle, which is a very high pressure on a very small surface.

Therefore, what the researchers have done, is place a multitude of sensors capable of detecting pressure and temperature in very thin sheets. In previous research they had managed to make the material flexible and stretchable, reactive coatings at a temperature of just microns or electronic memory cells to store information. With the combination of these technologies they claim to have a functional prototype.

Electronic memory cells they act differently depending on the temperature and pressure that is recorded. Consequently, it triggers one or another action as needed. Or in other words, this electronic skin is capable of understanding when it is being touched with a needle and when this needle is being punctured at levels that can damage the surface.

At the moment it is about prototypes and it will probably be a long time before we see it applied to real situations. What situations would these be? For example, in robots that you want to provide with better sensitivity. Even more interesting would be to see it in skin grafts that have lost sensation or prosthetics for people who have suffered an accident.