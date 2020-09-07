Health

This synthetic leather is capable of feeling pressure and heat to replicate pain, according to its creators

By Brian Adam
0
8
Synthetic skin
This Synthetic Leather Is Capable Of Feeling Pressure And Heat

Must Read

Apple

iOS 14 will bring the rebates to your app store, how will it work?

Brian Adam - 0
The tight control that Apple has over its application store and that, as you well know, is under debate as a result of the...
Read more
Android

Installing apk applications on Android TV is now easier: APK Mirror reaches Google Play on TV

Brian Adam - 0
Managing and installing new applications from outside the official Android TV store is now much easier: APKMirror, the app of the famous application portal,...
Read more
Tech News

The origins of the incredible and legendary story of the Lambton Worm

Brian Adam - 0
The Lambton worm is a creature of English folklore. While fishing in a river, John Lambton, according to legend, hooked an unknown animal,...
Read more
Tech News

Observed a triple star system “tearing apart” its circumstellar disk

Brian Adam - 0
After studying 11 years GW Orionis, a young triple star system 1,300 light-years away with a circumstellar disk, a team of scientists has found...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Electronic sensors are becoming more accurate and with better capabilities as technology advances. Question of miniaturization and of improving their efficiency. But where is the limit? New research takes sensors to another level: a synthetic skin that registers pain like human. And for this they have recreated just that: human skin.

The idea? Get one artificial leather that replaces the natural one without losing its tactile capabilities. This is not an easy task, having to make it comfortable, resistant and at the same time sensitive enough. Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia say they have made the most significant advance to date in this field.

It’s not really the first time something like this has been tried. In fact, it has been looking for years to improve in this field. Human skin is considerably complex being full of sensitive points and connected to the nervous system so that the brain can communicate and receive external sensations. Bringing that to the artificial world is not a simple task.

Pressure, heat and pain

The prototype they have developed they say can reproduce electronically the way the skin reacts to pain. The verb “react” is important, as it is not so much about detecting as it is about how you act. That is to say, getting sensors that detect the pressure applied on a surface or the heat of it is relatively simple. However, mimicking feedback by detecting pain almost instantly like the brain does is the tricky thing.

Synthetic skin

Pain is not something that an artificial device can feel as suchalthough you can feel the pressure or record the temperature. And in the end the pain is the combination of these two factors. A high enough temperature causes pain. So does, for example, a stick with a needle, which is a very high pressure on a very small surface.

Therefore, what the researchers have done, is place a multitude of sensors capable of detecting pressure and temperature in very thin sheets. In previous research they had managed to make the material flexible and stretchable, reactive coatings at a temperature of just microns or electronic memory cells to store information. With the combination of these technologies they claim to have a functional prototype.

Electronic memory cells they act differently depending on the temperature and pressure that is recorded. Consequently, it triggers one or another action as needed. Or in other words, this electronic skin is capable of understanding when it is being touched with a needle and when this needle is being punctured at levels that can damage the surface.

At the moment it is about prototypes and it will probably be a long time before we see it applied to real situations. What situations would these be? For example, in robots that you want to provide with better sensitivity. Even more interesting would be to see it in skin grafts that have lost sensation or prosthetics for people who have suffered an accident.

Related Articles

Health

The French Scrabble World Champion Who Couldn’t Speak French: What Some Call Photographic Memory

Brian Adam - 0
"Nigel Richards is the greatest Scrabble player of all time, hands down." That's what the journalist defended Stefan Fatsis, one of...
Read more
Health

Fasting and Science: What Effects This Nutritional Pattern Really Has On Our Health And How To Get It Right

Brian Adam - 0
Fasting has traditionally been considered "bad" for health. However, according to the latest scientific data, such as this compilation study from...
Read more
Health

We are infecting thousands of mosquitoes around the world to end dengue: how to eradicate a disease that has no vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
If a few days ago we were talking about how the release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes was being studied to...
Read more
Health

The chips in electronic pregnancy tests are almost as powerful as those in the first IBM PCs

Brian Adam - 0
Imagine telling someone at IBM in the 1980s that four decades later one of your PCs would only be used to do...
Read more
Health

Neuralink: What’s New, How Much True, and How Much Smoke in Elon Musk’s Bet on Brain Implants (Clear X # 106)

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is not a low key guy. We are accustomed to dramatic and dramatic presentations; to projects always on the...
Read more
Corona Virus

An open pandemic: what we know about the idea that the transmission of COVID-19 would plummet if we spoke less (or lower)

Brian Adam - 0
Throughout the months of the pandemic, we have learned many things. Often the long and difficult road. We have understood...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©