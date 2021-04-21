This technology allows you to control the movements of a skull wirelessly

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A skull that mimics my movements? This is possible? They are probably the doubts that the title of this article generates. But, yes, it is possible. All this is thanks to Mike McGurrin, programmer and robotics specialist, who has developed a diy wireless cap that allows you to control the movements of a skull.

McGurrin has developed a robot comprised of a pair of Raspberry Pi computers, position sensors, and a “system that uses an Adafruit inertial measurement unit to drive a servo motor.”

A system that copies the movement of the other

As seen in the video, McGurrin wears a cap with a small robot attached to the visor. This device generates movements that are copied by the other device installed in the skull. In effect, it makes the creepy skull move up, down, and sideways. What is striking about this technology is the instrument that has been used to test it. A very peculiar way of putting death in robotics matters. In relation to the subject, the engineer expressed:

“A few years ago I presented my Yorick Alexa project at a local Hack & Tell meeting. At the meeting, someone asked me if I could connect a microphone to provide the voice, instead of Alexa. That’s a pretty trivial change (much easier than getting Alexa to interact in the first place), but from that, I had the idea of ​​capturing a person’s head movements for the skull in real time, rather than using Prepackaged repeated routines. This Mimic project was the result ”.

Although the DIY cap allows you to control the movements of a skull, the jaw has not yet been able to open and close. If achieved, it could be used in different projects oriented to other areas, where the focus is based on using dark skulls.

Read also:

Did this ancient skull belong or not to one of our ancestors?

.