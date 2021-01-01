Latest newsTech NewsMobile

This Vivo smartphone will charge your battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes

By Abraham
0
0
Iqoo 7.jpg
Iqoo 7.jpg

Abraham
The Vivo iQOO 7 will be officially unveiled on January 11 and we know more and more about this impressive device from the Vivo sub-brand. The Vivo iQOO 7 will arrive with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, as it cannot be otherwise in a flagship. The phone will support an incredibly fast charge. Its 120W charger will take the battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes and a full charge will take just 15 minutes. It will also support USB Power Delivery standard charging up to 65 W. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

Recently, he has been seen in the popular Geekbench 5.1.0 benchmark with excellent results: 1139/3746 in the single-core / multi-core benchmarks. Although Qualcomm published the official results of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, they did so with version 5.0.2 of the test. In any case, the results were similar: 1135/3794 points. Lastly, the iQOO 7 will also debut with Vivo’s new OriginOS software and there will be a Vivo iQOO 7 Pro version customized with the BMW brand look.

