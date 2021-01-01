This Vivo smartphone will charge your battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes

- Advertisement -

The Vivo iQOO 7 will be officially unveiled on January 11 and we know more and more about this impressive device from the Vivo sub-brand. The Vivo iQOO 7 will arrive with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, as it cannot be otherwise in a flagship. The phone will support an incredibly fast charge. Its 120W charger will take the battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes and a full charge will take just 15 minutes. It will also support USB Power Delivery standard charging up to 65 W.

Recently, he has been seen in the popular Geekbench 5.1.0 benchmark with excellent results: 1139/3746 in the single-core / multi-core benchmarks. Although Qualcomm published the official results of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, they did so with version 5.0.2 of the test. In any case, the results were similar: 1135/3794 points. Lastly, the iQOO 7 will also debut with Vivo’s new OriginOS software and there will be a Vivo iQOO 7 Pro version customized with the BMW brand look.