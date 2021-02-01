This was Black Maria, the first film studio created by Thomas Edison

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Well yes, as you read. One of the most important men for the technological development of this era was also a fundamental piece in the seventh art. Thomas Edison, after developing his kinetoscope, decided to also build a studio to be able to make his cinematographic pieces. He himself was baptized Black maria, and today we will tell you about its history.

We could say that Edison built the first movie studio even before the beginning of cinema was formally marked in the history books. Black maria It was completed on February 1, 1893, two years before the first film was screened in a movie theater in Paris, when August and Louis Lumière showed the public moving images of a train arriving at the station.

Black maria It was built on the grounds of Edison’s laboratory in West Orange, New Jersey, and cost $ 637.67, which today translates to approximately $ 17,000. It got its name due to its similarity to the cars that transported prisoners, as it was black and had no windows. Other less popular names given to the studio were Kinetographic Theater and La Casa de Perro, Edison’s favorite.

Black maria it was a huge black box with a lot of advanced constructions for the time. The roof was hinged, which means that it opened and closed, and was built on a revolving platform in order to chase the sunlight. Also, the internal part was covered with a tarpaulin, so that the walls were more dark and the actors will stand out more than the rest.

The first tape recorded in the studio was released the same year it was finished, in 1893. It was titled ‘Blacksmith Scene’, and it consisted of three blacksmiths hammering metal with their mallets. A year later, they released ‘Fred Ott’s Sneeze’, in which one of the employees sneezes in front of the camera, and later ‘Carmencita’, a production with Spanish collaboration in which a dancer appeared dancing. Between 1894 and 1895, they also released ‘The Dickson Experimental Sound Film’, which was produced by William Kennedy Dickson.

It may seem like little, but these tapes marked a milestone in the history of cinema. ‘Fred Ott’s Sneeze’ became the first movie to be copyrighted in history. For its part, ‘Carmencita’ was the first film in which a woman appeared in front of the camera and, as if that were not enough, it was also the first to be censored because the woman showed her legs and her underwear when she turned. Finally, ‘The Dickson Experimental Sound Film’ is considered the first film with live recorded sound recorded with Edison’s kinetophone.

Even so, Black maria it did not last long in operation. A short time later, Edison found a studio in New York that had glass roofs and allowed in natural light, so he decided to buy this one and abandon this first studio in 1901.

Despite the short time in which it was operating, the existence of Black maria It was incredibly important to the industry and, in fact, generates controversy as to who really was the father of cinema. Without a doubt, another of the wonderful contributions that Thomas Edison made to the world.

.