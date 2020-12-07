This was Napster, the service that started music piracy in …

It was the end of the nineties, but the Internet era had just begun. At that time, the idea of ​​connecting with others and sharing online was a novelty, so the limits were not yet known. In the midst of this boom, a man came up with an idea that would end up being one of the greatest in the history of the Internet: how about creating a service through which music could be shared? And with that simple question, he started Napster.

As we said earlier, the boundaries of the Internet in the late 1990s were much more blurred than they are now, so the idea of ​​piracy or copyright was not a major drawback. In addition, the rise of music was at one of its highest points thanks to the ability of computers to reproduce it, with which the use of mp3 files became popular.

However, downloading music was a tedious process. So the young programmer Shawn Fanning decided to throw himself into an idea that, for him, was simply great. He became so interested in developing the project that he even dropped out of university to concentrate solely on it.

Thus, in early 1999, Fanning met with Sean Parker to develop an online community that would share files over the Internet, which evolved six months later with the creation of Napster. This was a network with the p2p protocol that facilitated the process of sending and receiving files, a task that, at that time, took minutes and even hours. It worked with a central server that was capable of indexing users and files, with which computer-to-computer transfers could be made.

It is precisely thanks to these creators that today this idea seems simple to us. However, at that time it was a risky and even absurd project, since it was not certain that everyone wanted to share their files with other people. Still, he became quite a phenomenon and, at the same time, almost became the executioner of the music industry.

The app carried the name that Fanning used as a pseudonym on the internet and, the truth, it didn’t work perfectly at first. His code was put together with the help of people from the Internet community, who supported Fanning without being able to see the code, as it was not displayed publicly.

Although it was challenging, Napster saw the light and went online. It had a format similar to that of a forum, with a chat and a list of the most popular topics, which facilitated its popularization. Shortly after, it had become an Internet phenomenon that was available for both Windows and Mac, to the point that it became an inspiration for the creation of iTunes and the iPod. Everything was perfect, until the problems started.

Metallica prevailed

When the song ‘I Dissapear’ by the famous metal band Metallica came out, the trouble at Napster started. However, the annoyance of the band did not begin directly with the online service, but with the radio, since they began to reproduce it before its official launch as the soundtrack of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 2’.

Realizing that the song had not only been on the radio, but was also available on Napster, as was the entire discography of the band, the problems began. Thus, Lars Ulrich, the drummer, decided to appear before the District Court of Northern California to accuse the online service of copyright infringement, asking for 100,000 dollars for each song downloaded. This translated to a total of $ 10 million.

The legal problem even affected other institutions, such as Yale and Indiana universities, which allowed their students to download music from Napster. Increasingly they joined the lawsuit from Metallica, including the record company A&M Records, and this led to legal action against the service. In this sense, the judge in charge of the case, Marilyn Hall Patel, asked Hank Barry, CEO of Napster at that time, to close the platform.

It wouldn’t end so easily

However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States decided that the service would not be closed until a full appeal was achieved. This gave the Napster team time to resolve their legal issues without having to shut down the platform.

Thus, in 2001 they allied with the German record label edel Music, with whom they managed to legally upload a Dave Matthews Band song. With respect to the rest of the songs, although the Napster team could not delete the songs from the computers that had already downloaded them, they could block them so that other users could not continue sharing them.

Thus, they asked the artists to send them the data of the songs to be able to download them from the platform. Napster received 135,000 songs from discographies, but because they had not provided the data for some songs well, they were only able to block 115,000. This brought a problem to the platform, which had to prevent users from downloading more songs until they could solve the problem.

They also tried to handle the problem by applying a paid subscription model, so they teamed up with the Association of Independent Music and the Independent Music Companies Association in the UK. However, this did not work either, so in June 2001 the closure of Napster was definitively ordered.

A year later, and given that they could not meet the compensation of 26 million dollars, Napster declared bankruptcy and decided to liquidate its assets.

A new beginning

In light of this, companies quickly acquired Napster to capitalize on its boom. First it was Roxio who bought the rights to the service and turned it into Napster 2.0. Subsequently, Best Buy reacquired its rights in 2008.

Currently, and since 2011, Napster continues to operate together with the streaming music service Rhapsody. Today, when Googling the company name, the first result returns the phrase “Rhapsody is now Napster. Same digital music service. 100% legal ”(Rhapsody is now Napster. Same digital music service. 100% legal), making it clear that the history of copyright infringement is finally a thing of the past.

