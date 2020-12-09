This was searched by Peruvians on Google in 2020

Do you know what they most searched for in Peru during 2020 in Google ? Have you done it too? Well, this ranking will surprise you quite a bit. As we know, the Mountain View company search engine is one of the most used worldwide and, as every year, they present their ranking of “ The year in search ”.

Undoubtedly, COVID-19 marked this year and the consultations of Peruvians are largely related to the pandemic and when the vaccine will arrive, as well as the measures adopted by the Government. With the arrival of the first cases to the country, people began to be more interested in this virus and gave rise to questions such as: “What is the coronavirus?“ Y “How to prevent coronavirus? “.

Based on the measures taken locally, consultations were also generated in Google related to “Work pass” Yet the “Perfect suspension of work”, which led Peruvians to inquire about the necessary requirements to obtain it on one side and to understand the scope of the second.

The different initiatives associated with responding to the crisis generated by the pandemic played a central role in the searches of Peruvians during 2020. This happened mainly with the term “Universal bonus” and the need to know the requirements through the question “How to register for the universal voucher?” and the queries related to “Digital wallet”.

For its part, interest in finance occupied a relevant place. With the release of pension funds to face the crisis due to the pandemic and the release of compensation for time of service, Peruvians turned to the search engine Google to ask questions related to “How do I know which AFP I am in?”, “How do I know if I am in the ONP?” Y “How do I know if I have CTS?”.

In addition, mandatory isolation led us to learn and internalize new habits and digital tools to continue with daily activities. This is demonstrated by the consultations on the government platform for distance education “I learn at home” and the tools “Zoom” Y “Google Classroom”, in a year in which education experienced the great challenge of transforming itself with technology as an ally.

Characters, events and football

But not everything was coronavirus, Peruvians were also interested in local and global current characters and events. Within the list of “personalities “ most popular in 2020, stand out characters that have to do with the country’s political situation, football and entertainment: The first place on this list is occupied by Francisco Sagasti, followed by Diego Maradona, Gianluca Lapadula, Kobe Bryant, Manuel Merino, Naya Rivera, Eleazar Gómez, Rocío Silva Santisteban, Martín Vizcarra and Andrés Wiese.

And within the category “events“, the elections in the United States It was the time of year with the greatest interest among Peruvians, who put soccer and other sports aside to closely follow the electoral outcome among the candidates for the US presidency.

And since we talk about football, Google He also revealed the list of football matches that generated a trend in the year. Although many championships were halted for a few months due to the pandemic, they did not cease to be a topic of conversation at the local level. On the podium of the most sought after matches are four matches of the Peruvian National Team in the qualifying rounds of the Soccer World Cup: the first against Brazil, then Argentina, Chile and finally Paraguay.

Searches 2020

These are the words that were searched the most in Google in 2020. Which one did you consult? (Photo: Google)

What

As

Personalities

Events

Football games

Covid-19 Peru Topics

Economy

How is the ranking made?

Google studies a collection of more than 1 billion searches that people made on Google during the year. To do this we use data from multiple sources, including our public Google Trends tool and other internal tools. We then filter spam and repeat searches so the lists reflect the true spirit of the year.