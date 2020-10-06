This was the first Internet modem in history: 10 million times slower

The internet speeds Today they reach hundreds of megabytes with ease thanks to the use of technologies such as fiber optics, even reaching 1 Gbps in some operators, being figures that were unthinkable only five years ago. However, the road we have traveled has been much longer if we have in terms of the speed of the first modem in history.

We talk about Bell 101 dataset, or Bell 101 modem, what was the first commercial modem to be available in the market. It was launched by AT&T Corporation in 1958 to be used in the Semi-Automatic Ground Environment (SAGE), which consisted of a network made up of radars destined to create unified images of the airspace of a large area, and whose role was very important during the Cold War. Later it was also used for communications between air bases.

9.7 million times slower than a 1 Gbps fiber connection

The key behind this modem was the ability to transmit digital data through a normal telephone network at a speed of 110 bits per second, or 13.75 bytes per second. By comparison, 1 Gbps today equals 1.073 million bits, so that modem was 9.7 million times slower than the best fiber connection today. Sending a 5MB song at that speed takes 101 hours, so the amount of information that could be sent was very limited.

Although the speed was very low, it was much better than what had been previously, since initially it was going to be used to send teletype through the telephone lines whose cables had already been deployed for a few years, and which would help to avoid the high cost of renting the telegraph lines.

The Bell 101 dataset was not only the first commercial modem, it was also the first electronic device to use ASCII, which used 8 bits instead of the 6 bits it used Baudot, the predominant 6-bit system used between 1908 and 1962. It included an ordinary telephone with an earpiece and dial pad along with a second device to manage the data transfer.

Bell dataset 103 – nearly three times faster

He Bell 101 dataset did not last long, as only four years later the Bell 103 dataset, the second commercial modem for computers in 1962. The speed was almost three times faster, with 300 bits per second, in addition to obtaining better performance on lines with a lot of interference. Later they were followed by modems that progressively increased in speed up to 1,200, 2,400, 4,800 and 9,600 bits per second. In 1991, the first modem to reach 14,400 bits per second (14.4 Kbps) was launched, and then continued to rise to 28.8 and 33.6 Kbps.

Although attempts were made to improve speed with existing technology, operators had already moved to 100% digital technologies for two main reasons. The first was that the process of converting digital to analog signals caused a loss of signal quality. The encoding algorithms used made it very difficult to encode signals from 56 Kbps that could endure the step to digital.

Many modem manufacturers found that while analog-to-digital conversion did not allow for high speeds, digital-to-analog did. Since operators could obtain digital signals, a digital modem could use all available bits. Although that signal had to go to analog in the users’ homes, it did not distort the signal in the same way that it did the other way around. Therefore, for 56 Kbps, the technology had to be changed.