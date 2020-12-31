This was the original and depressing ending of Soul, the hit Disney Pixar movie

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few days ago the platform streaming Disney + premiere Soul, the new film from studios Pixar what has won critical and public praise, being one of the best recommendations to enjoy this end of the year.

Soul tells the story of Joe gardner, a high school music teacher in New York who loves the jazz and that, no matter how time passes, has the dream of become a professional jazz player.

However, when you get a great opportunity to do it falls into a sewer and dies, or something like that. And is that his soul resists going to the “Great After” and escapes to “The Great Before”, a place where souls are prepared so that they find their life purposes before reaching Earth.

* Spoiler alert *

That’s where he meets 22, a young spirit somewhat nihilistic and rebellious that not even the best teachers have managed to educate. Joe ends up becoming a mentor, helping 22 reach his earthly life, while he is sent back into his body, giving him a second opportunity to live to the fullest.

But in the original script of Pete Doctrery Kemp Powers, the protagonist’s fate ended in a very more depressing. This was confessed by the director in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Pete revealed that, initially, Joe was not going to have a second chance at life.

There was a lot of back-and-forth debate, but I think the more we watched him live his life and think about his mother, Libba, and all of those factors, it felt like the right ending: that he was able to enjoy his life the way that he wanted it because he had learned so much throughout the film

To this, Kemp Powers added that the chosen ending generated “more debate than any other element in the movie”.

He basically ends up as a mentor in the ‘You Seminar’. He stayed in the Farther Back and ended up being the best mentor of all time, introducing new ideas to the seminar. It revolutionized it a bit. It was very nice and a lot of fun, and it pissed off some people. But you know, you only learn if you try. It didn’t work out, but it was a really fun exploration process

He explained that as the film was being made, they changed their minds because, if there are several scenes where the protagonist sees his life and realizes that “I did not live this correctly”, It did not seem appropriate not to give it a try.

You can’t teach this guy to enjoy his life and then steal that from him

In fact, there were at least three possible scenarios for the ending: Joe does stay dead; the chosen one: Joe gets a second chance; and we can see joe’s life a year later.

Therefore, the final shot of the film shows Joe’s soul returning to his body, taking a deep breath and starting a new life.

On the other hand, he indicated that before starting production, the idea was that 22 would be the protagonist, not Joe, and it would be a little soul that did not want to be born.

In the original version, in English, the animated film has some recognizable voices for the older ones. Who plays Joe, the musician and protagonist of the film, is Jamie foxx (the actor who gave life to Ray Charles in Ray, among many other works), while the voice for 22, the soul that the jazz player must help, is Tina fey (the comedian known primarily for her work on Satuday Night Live).

To provide credibility and greater veracity to everything related to the chosen musical genre, the production received contributions from important jazz musicians and African-American culture such as the renowned pianist Herbie hancock and Questlove –Drummer of The Roots, who also has a role in the film. Furthermore, it was decided that Kemp Powers, screenwriter of the film, he will also participate as director, thus becoming the first black director of a film from Pixar.

|