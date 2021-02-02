This way you can delete WhatsApp statuses

- Advertisement -

Don’t you like the app statuses? WhatsApp is one of the fast messaging applications that many are using today to share with their loved ones countless images, videos, stickers, stickers, and even funny emojis.

However, in order that people can learn little by little everything that the new 2021 policies of WhatsApp , the application has made use of its States to launch a series of messages and thus disprove a series of myths that have been generated.

If you are one of the users who always likes to see the so-called Status of the fast messaging app, but you want to specifically delete the status of WhatsApp , then you should try this simple trick.

It should be noted that this tutorial will not only serve the States of WhatsApp , but also for any friend whose content you do not want to see or know.

HOW TO DELETE STATUSES FROM WHATSAPP

This trick is quite simple and it is not necessary to have to download a third-party application that what they do is simply visualize your conversations from WhatsApp and break end-to-end encryption.

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.

When you are inside, go to the States or Status of WhatsApp.

After that, press the application status icon for two seconds.

If it does not appear, it means that you have already seen them and it will not come out until another update is found.

Does it bother you to see WhatsApp statuses? So you can eliminate it for life. (Photo: Twitter / @DeejerhCulture)