this way you can take beautiful smartphone photos of your cat

There’s a reason there are so many cat videos online: cats do such crazy things when you just want to take a picture. It is impossible, so we start filming. This way you ensure that you still take beautiful smartphone photos of your cat . Nice and crispy It is not entirely a guarantee, of course you are still dealing with a moving – and sometimes extremely curious – animal. Some cats also find it annoying to be photographed, although that is usually because you simply get too much into their aura with your device. If you were hoping this article could tell you how to keep your cat sitting still, then we have some bad news for you. After all, there is no animal as willful as a cat. Of course you can try a few things with candies or something crunchy, but in the end it is mainly the tech that has to do its best to take a good look at the free beast. The best circumstance to photograph your cat – or any object – is in good light. It does not have to be sunlit, because then you get more chance of faded photos or photos with flares in them, but good light already makes a lot of difference. Also ensure a tidy, neat environment: the cat will really stand out. In this article, for example, you see a photo of a cat with a lot of cat hair on its basket: that may be realistic, but not very attractive. Anything that isn’t even in the photo will distract from your cute, cuddly subject.

The S for shutter speed The question is of course how you get the often fast moving creatures still in the picture. You do this by playing with the shutter speed, recognizable by the ‘s’ indication. Professional photographers use a shutter speed of 1 / 1000s, but 1 / 500s should also go a long way. You can find this within the camera position of your smartphone and usually ‘Pro’. Especially if you increase the shutter speed, you benefit from sufficient light. Specifically when it comes to cats, it is best to choose a photo at the eye level of the animal. Then the animal does not seem smaller than it actually is and you get more cat in your photo on average. What is also handy to use, that is the focus option of your phone. Many smartphones can focus if you tap your finger on your subject (the cat). It sometimes takes a while, but once it is in focus, you get every whisker razor sharp.