This webcam is shaped like a human eye, moves the eyeball to look around and even blinks

After a boom year for video calling and remote work, things seemed to have been set to “new standards.” Better webcams, ways to use the DSLR camera as a webcam and increasingly intelligent software. But there was more, like this new webcam called Eyecam which is terrifyingly realistic simulating the human eye.

Technologically, the Eyecam is nothing to write home about. We are facing a webcam covered by a body that simulates the eyeball, eyelid, eyebrow and the rest of the eye. Inside a system with six small motors and an Arduino are responsible for animating everything so that the eyeball moves and blinks. On the other hand, a Raspberry Pi Zero allows the device to interact with the computer and function as a traditional webcam.

If anyone wants do it on your own at home has it easy. Its creators have posted the open source project with all the files on GitHub so that anyone can mount an Eyecam at home. Of course, the recreation of the eye is up to everyone.

Simulating human interactions in person

Creation is carried out by a group of researchers from the Human Computer Interaction Lab of the University of Saarland in Germany. As such, it is more of an experiment than a webcam that we will see put up for sale to use with Zoom, Google Meet or Skype. Who knows, maybe someone will make it commercially viable though.

The aim of the researchers is strengthen the emotional connection humans experience during conversations. Since some of that connection is lost through video calls, they hope to better simulate in-person interaction with a webcam that better simulates the human eye.

The objective of the researchers beyond simulating the appearance of the human eye is simulate human reactions too. He is currently moving looking around and blinking seemingly randomly. But to make it more realistic, it must react to subtle changes in the environment such as changes in light, sounds, or nearby movements. Something similar to what Disney is doing with its anthropomorphic robot.